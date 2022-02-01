Denise Herrmann and Erik Lesser lead German medal hunt at Beijing 2022

Germany will look to continue a long tradition of success in the biathlon at Beijing 2022.

Since reunification, the Germans have won 52 biathlon medals at Olympic Winter Games: 19 gold, 21 silver and 12 bronze.

Norway have challenged their dominance in recent years, but no one could stop the likes of Magdalena Neuner, Michael Greis, Kati Wilhelm, Sven Fischer, and Laura Dahlmeier writing their names into Olympic history.

This year, a new mix of athletes including debutants and experienced heads are hoping to build on their Olympic Winter Games legacy.

German biathlon team at Beijing 2022 - Who to watch

Denise Herrmann, 33, makes her second Olympic Winter Games appearance biathlon appearance having claimed a medal in cross-country skiing at Sochi 2014.

She was part of Germany's bronze-winning women's 4x5km relay team in Russia, but switched to the biathlon two years later and found immediate success.

At PyeongChang 2018, her best finish was sixth in the 10km pursuit with teammate Laura Dahlmeier taking gold.

Despite looking like serious medal contenders in the women's 4x6km relay, Germany could only finish eighth.

Herrmann won the 2019 10km pursuit world title in Oestersund, but her shooting has let her down in the last couple of seasons and she will need to improve that if she is to challenge for medals.

Vanessa Hinz is a three-time relay gold medallist (two women, one mixed) at the World Championships although Norway have won the last two women's relays at the Worlds.

A silver medallist in the 15km individual event at the 2020 Worlds in Antholz, 29-year-old Hinz has also been below her best of late in the World Cup and will seek to improve on her fifth place in the sprint at PyeongChang.

Franziska Preuss, 27, has also been a long-term member of the women's relay team - winning gold with Hinz at the 2015 Worlds where she also took silver in the 12.5km mass start.

A three-time gold medallist at the 2012 Innsbruck Winter Youth Olympics, Preuss will be appearing at a third Olympic Games and hoping to go better than her fourth in the 12.5km individual at PyeongChang.

Olympic debutants Vanessa Voigt and Anna Weidel complete the German women's squad.

Vanessa Hinz during the World Cup women's 4x6km relay at Ruhpolding in January 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Erik Lesser, 33, is no stranger to the Olympic podium with two silver medals in Sochi - in the 20km individual and the men's 4x7.5km relay - and a relay bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

A two-time gold medallist at the 2015 World Championships, Lesser is a consistent top-10 finisher on the World Cup circuit with the relay representing his best chance of adding to his medal tally.

Benedikt Doll was part of that PyeongChang quartet, and arrives in Beijing bang in form.

The 31-year-old took victory in the last World Cup event before the Games - the 12.5km mass start in Antholz - ahead of Norwegian stars Johannes Thingnes Boe and Sturla Holm Laegreid.

Doll, the 2017 sprint world champion, also took pursuit bronze in PyeongChang and will be keen to win more hardware in Beijing.

Benedikt Doll during the World Cup men's 12.5km pursuit at Ruhpolding in January 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Johannes Kuehn has also won a World Cup event this season, in December's 10km sprint at Hochfilzen.

The 30-year-old went to PyeongChang but only competed in the individual, finishing down in 58th.

Roman Rees was part of the men's relay team, along with Lesser and Doll, which came second to Norway at the 2019 World Championships, and the 28-year-old completes the men's squad along with fellow debutants Philipp Nawrath and David Zobel.

What is biathlon?

Biathlon is a sport that combines the endurance of free-technique cross-country skiing with the precision of small-bore rifle shooting.

The mixture makes this especially challenging, as when arriving at the shooting range, athletes aim to hit small targets with a racing heartbeat and the clock still going - any mistake results in a penalty.

When is the German biathlon team competing at Beijing 2022?

The first biathlon event of Beijing 2022 represents a genuine medal chance for Germany with the mixed 4x6km relay taking place on Saturday 5 February at 17:00 Beijing time (10:00 CET).

Arnd Peiffer won gold in the men's 10km sprint at PyeongChang, and Benedikt Doll will look to keep the title in Germany on Saturday 12 February at 17:00 Beijing time.

German biathletes have won the women's 10km pursuit at three of the last four Games, and that event will be held on Sunday 13 February at 17:00 Beijing time.

The final events are the men's 15km mass start on Friday 18 February (also 17:00 Beijing time), and the women's 12.5km mass start 24 hours later.

