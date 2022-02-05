Georgia luger Saba Kumaritashvili realises Olympic dream 12 years after cousin's death in the same event

Speeding down the icy track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Saturday (5 February) represented a significant moment for Georgian luger Saba Kumaritashvili.

Kumaritashvili finished, but his debut alone – 12 years after his cousin Nodar Kumaritashvili died in a training accident in Vancouver 2010 – would have been an emotional milestone for his family.

He completed his two runs in a combined time of 2:00.357 more than five seconds slower than the pacesetting Johannes Ludwig of Germany to finish the first day of sliding in 31st place in the men's single luge event. Kumaritashvili looked satisfied, clinching his fist after his first run.

Saba Kumaritashvili's appearance in Beijing 2022 was a bitter-sweet moment for a family whose identity is deeply rooted in the sport.

"Every generation of our family had at least one luge sportsman, and now my father and I are continuing this tradition and following Nodar's footsteps," Saba Kumaritashvili told The Associated Press ahead of his Olympic debut. "Thinking about him is painful but gives me strength as well."

The sport is intrinsically linked to the Kumaritashvili family, with Saba's great-grandfather, Aleko, considered the founding father of luge in Georgia.

Nodar Kumaritashvili's life was tragically cut short just hours before the Vancouver 2010 Opening Ceremony. He lost control of his sledge at high speed before colliding with a metal pillar during a training run. Olympic officials have introduced new safety measures since the tragedy.

"I am happy and proud that I have opportunity to represent my family and country at these Olympics," Saba Kumaritashvili said. "Now I feel responsibility to them, because they expect good results from me. It's really big motivation, so I will try to do my best for them."