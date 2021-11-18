Garbine Muguruza becomes first Spaniard to win WTA Finals tennis crown

Tennis sensation Garbin Muguruza has become the first Spaniard to win the end of season WTA Finals singles title.

The two-time women's Grand Slam champion defeated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to land the title in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday (18 November).

“This has been a very mental duel,” Muguruza, who survived a late comeback from her opponent, said after her win. "I think I'm staying composed a little bit now because it means really a lot to me to win such a big, big, big tournament, the [WTA Finals] in Latin America, here in Mexico. I think it's just perfect.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision to switch venues worked in favour of Muguruza, who has a history of success in Mexico. The 28-year-old won the 2018 and 2019 Monterrey Open, and enjoyed huge support throughout the match in Guadalajara, with cries of ‘Mu-gu! Mu-gu!’ a constant feature.

“The truth is I was expecting a very difficult match,” the two-time Grand Slam winner continued. "This trophy, like right now here, these are the best feelings. Not even the ranking. Just to actually touch this and I take it home, it's in the story, it's in my curriculum.

“I don’t know what this country has that makes me so excited!"

Muguruza made the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier this year. The WTA Finals tournament win is her 10th career title, and should see her end the year ranked number three in the world.