Galal Yafai makes pro debut after winning Olympic boxing gold

Galal Yafai has his sights on adding the world title to his Olympic crown as he prepares to make his professional boxing debut on Sunday 27 February.

The British fighter beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines with a 4-1 points decision at the Kokugikan Arena to win the flyweight title at Tokyo 2020 last August.

The 29-year-old makes his pro debut against Carlos Vado Bautista of Mexico at the O2 Arena in London and he has made a statement of intent.

He told metro.co.uk: "I ain’t here to mess around.

"I just want to be a world champion and I want to get there as soon as possible.

"People have big expectations of me as Olympic champion but I’m just enjoying it."

Galal Yafai Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Yafai wears gold medal around the house

Yafai became only the second British boxer to win Olympic flyweight gold after Terence Spinks at Melbourne 1956 and his medal is a prized possession.

"It stays in my apartment," he said. "I’ll pick it up now and again, and wear it around the house.

"I nearly left it in the hotel before I went to the press conference for me turning pro. I had to go back and get it!

Yafai won the title in Tokyo five years after making his Olympic debut at the Rio Games where he made the last 16.

There was little time to absorb his experience in Japan.

"It was like a flash — a crazy month," he said. "It was a blur but I loved every minute of it and I got what I needed to get out of it."

GettyImages-1332796326 Picture by AFP

Yafai set to follow in family footsteps after "time of my life"

On Sunday he will follow in the footsteps of his brothers Kal and Gamal, who are both pro boxers, seven years after working in a Land Rover factory.

Yafai had always intended to turn professional but he recalled his time on Team GB before turning his attention to his new career.

"I enjoyed my time on the team, I loved it," he said.

"The best time of my life and Olympic gold topped it off but the mindset changes now in the paid ranks.

"I’m doing pretty much what I did before. But it’s longer rounds, smaller gloves, and I’m going in at the deep end with a ten-rounder."