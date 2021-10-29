Fuel the Olympic Fire: Olympian Maana Patel tweaks her diet plan to match up to international standards

Maana Patel began a new chapter in Indian swimming by becoming the first female swimmer to compete at the Olympics at Tokyo 2020 as she was given a spot under the universality quota.

But her time at the Olympic Games was short-lived as she failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women's 100m backstroke event after finishing second out of three swimmers in Heat 1.

The maiden Olympics experience, however, helped the 21-year-old to understand what it takes to compete at that stage early in her career. She believes that the tag of an Olympian will help her progress not only in her discipline but in many aspects of life.

"It (Olympics) is very exhausting and mentally taxing. People understand that going into the Olympics is amazing but they don't realise the amount of effort and hard work that goes into it. It has drained me so much. It took all of me (mentally, physically) to be there," Patel told Olympics.com.

"I came back from the Olympics with a very good feeling. Ahmedabad (her hometown) was celebrating, there were hoardings of me, people were congratulating but I have never felt so lonely," she added.

But her main focus now lies in matching up to international standards by tweaking her diet and training programme.

"To match the international standards you have to make changes when it comes to your food and gym to get bigger and stronger like other international swimmers. I'm now following a proper diet and gym plan," Patel said.

What is Maana Patel's revised diet plan after Tokyo 2020?

Patel resumed action after Tokyo 2020 at the ongoing 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bangalore. She finished second in the women's 100m backstroke event with a timing of 1:05:31 behind Karnataka's Ridhima Kumar (1:04:40).

"My nutritionist has recently advised me to eat more because I barely even touch 1200 calories per day, which is terrible, so I'm working on that," the two-time South Asian gold medalist said. "When I wake up, my morning swim used to be on an empty stomach, with no food at all. But now I have a glass of smoothie before my swim."

Patel, meanwhile, has an appetite for Indian and continental food. She likes to have Indian food as her meal at lunch but opts for Mexican or Italian dishes for her dinner.

"After that, I generally have my protein shake and scrambled eggs. For lunch, we have normal Indian food like sabji and roti or dal and rice, something like that," the multiple-national record holder said.

"Before my evening swim, I have a sandwich or beetroot juice, and my after-swim diet remains the same as in the morning, For dinner, I have a burrito bowl or pasta, something fancy basically."