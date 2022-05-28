French Open tennis: Rohan Bopanna stuns Olympic champions, Sania Mirza advances to round of 16 

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles while Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop made the men’s doubles quarter-finals at the French Open 2022 on Saturday.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka, seeded 10th, beat Slovenians Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Roland Garros in Paris.

The Indo-Czech duo didn’t drop a single game in the opening set but faced a stiffer challenge in the second. Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka, however, held on to win in one hour and 13 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop upset Tokyo gold medallists

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of Netherlands eked out a stunning men’s doubles win against second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists and reigning Wimbledon champions.

Two tie-breakers and one super tie-breaker is what it took for the Indo-Dutch pair to overcome the Croatian pair 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10) in two hours and 32 minutes.

The two teams played out an intense three-setter without dropping any game in the first two. Bopanna and Middelkoop were broken early in the decider but bounced back to level the score at 5-5 and eventually forced a super tie-breaker.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop saved five match points in the super tie-break to claw their way back from 6-9 to 12-10 and moved into the quarter-finals.

The two will take on Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Monday for a place in the final four.

The 42-year-old Rohan Bopanna returned to the court after two hours for his mixed doubles opener with Andreja Klepac of Slovenia. The two defeated England’s Lloyd Glasspool and Asia Muhammad of the USA 6-1, 6-4.