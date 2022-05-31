French Open tennis: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka knocked out in women’s doubles third round

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were knocked out in the third round of the women’s doubles at the French Open 2022 on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka, the 10th seeded pair, were beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the eighth-seeded American team of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in one hour and 30 minutes at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

This brings an end to Sania Mirza’s French Open campaign as she had earlier lost the second-round mixed doubles match with her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig.

This was also six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza’s final appearance at Roland Garros as she has decided this will be her last season on the tour.

The 35-year-old Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, 37, made a shaky start against Pegula-Gauff, losing their first serve of the match, which put them under pressure right from the beginning.

Both sides continued to hold their service till 3-5, when Mirza-Hradecka broke their opponents to find some footing in the opening set.

However, the American pair fought right back in the next game to take Mirza-Hradecka’s serve and won the first set.

The second set saw the Indo-Czech duo break the opponents in the first game to take an early lead. However, they lost two of their next four service games to concede the advantage.

With a firm grip on the set at 5-3, Jessica Pegula served for the match and held on to knock Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka out of the women’s doubles.

Both Coco Gauff and Pegula are playing in the women's singles as well. Coco has reached the semis while Pegula is in the quarters.

Rohan Bopanna, the other Indian still in the fray at the French Open, will play the men’s doubles semi-finals with his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop on Thursday.