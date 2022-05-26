French Open tennis: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig sail into second round

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig sailed into the second round of the French Open 2022 mixed doubles event at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Wednesday.

Saina Mirza and Ivan Dodig beat the fellow unseeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Germany’s Laura Siegemund 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 in one hour and 24 minutes.

The experienced Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig got off to a shaky start and were broken early in the third game. However, the duo bounced back in the sixth game to level 3-3 and then went on to clinch the set in the tiebreaker.

The second set was a more straightforward affair. The Indo-Croatian pair broke their opponents at the start and later took a 4-0 lead. Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza then held their serves to progress into the last 16.

Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, and partner Ivan Dodig, however, conceded 13 unforced errors and three double faults in the first-round match.

Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza, who last won the French Open mixed doubles title in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi, will likely face the top seeds Nicolas Mahut of France and Shuai Zhang of China next provided there are no upsets.

Earlier in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan won his first Grand Slam match along with his men’s doubles partner Hunter Reese of the USA. The pair took out Germany’s Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte 7(7)-6(4), 6-3 in one hour and 51 minutes to make it to the second round.

Meanwhile, three Indians will be seen in action with their doubles partners at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in men’s doubles will play Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin of France in the second round. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Hunter Reese will be up against sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka, meanwhile, will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in the first round of the French Open women’s doubles.