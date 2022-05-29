French Open tennis: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna knocked out in mixed doubles

Former French Open champion Sania Mirza and veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna crashed out from their respective mixed doubles event of the French Open 2022 at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Sunday.

Rohan Bopanna and his Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac lost to Czechia’s Lucie Hradecka and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar 7(7)-6(2), 6-4 in one hour and 18 minutes.

Both the pairs held all their serves in the first set and were tied 2-2 in the tiebreaker. However, Rohan Bopanna and Andreja Klepac conceded five straight points to lose momentum and go down in the first set.

Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar capitalised on an early break in the second set and kept the two-game cushion to sail into the next round.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, meanwhile, went down to the Brazilian duo of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes.

Both Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were playing in their respective second-round matches. However, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are still alive in the men’s and women’s doubles events at Roland Garros.

Sania Mirza and Czechia’s Lucie Hradecka will play against USA’s Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the last 16 match on Monday.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, who defeated the Tokyo 2020 champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia in their last match, will face Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara for a place in the French Open semi-finals.