French Open tennis: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop in second round

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced into the second round of the French Open 2022 men’s doubles event after winning their opening match at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Tuesday.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, seeded sixteenth, beat local wildcard entrants Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and two minutes.

The Indo-Dutch pair started the match strongly and put the French duo under pressure in the early exchanges. Bopanna and Middelkoop broke Wayenburg and Van Assche in the second game to take the lead in the first set.

The French pair then mounted a comeback and levelled the set at 4-4. Bopanna and Middelkoop, however, took the next two games to go 1-0 up.

Barring the fourth game in the second set, Bopanna and Middelkoop dominated Wayenburg and Van Assche and punched their tickets to the second round of the French Open 2022.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on the winner of the match between Sebastian Baez-Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves and Andrey Golubev-Fabrice Martin, in the second round.

On Wednesday, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka will face Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in the first round of the women’s doubles. Ramkumar Ramanathan and USA’s Hunter Reese, meanwhile, will take on the German pair of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in their men’s doubles opener.

The French Open 2022 will not feature any Indian tennis players in the singles' main draw after Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri failed to make it through the qualifiers.