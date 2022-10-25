French Open 2022 badminton: Saina Nehwal out; Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advance

London 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal conceded a lead to bow out of the women’s singles competition in the opening round at the French Open 2022 on Tuesday.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the Commonwealth Games 2022 doubles champions, made it into the second round after overcoming a strong challenge from France’s Popov brothers.

Saina Nehwal lost 21-13, 17-21, 19-21 to Germany’s Yvonne Li. With PV Sindhu missing out with an injury, Saina Nehwal was the only Indian in women’s singles at the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Yvonne Li, the world No. 27, and Saina Nehwal, who recently dropped to 33rd in the latest world badminton rankings, started the match on equal footing and were tied at 5-5 after which the Indian badminton player broke away with four back-to-back points.

In total control, Saina Nehwal capitalised and comfortably sealed the opening game with ease.

The Indian, however, looked to have run out of steam and Li took the opportunity to draw level and forced a decider.

With both players going all-out for the win in the third game, the momentum and the lead shifted constantly as both Li and Nehwal dominated in phases.

With a 19-17 lead, Saina Nehwal, at one point, was looking the favourite to wrap the tie up but Li won the next four points on the trot to deny the Olympic medallist. The match finished in 57 minutes.

The French Open is the third straight tournament where Saina Nehwal has been knocked out in the opening round.

In the men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the seventh seeds, moved into the next round after beating Christo and Toma Junior Popov 19-21, 21-9, 21-13.

The Indian pair surprisingly fell behind in the first game but came roaring back in the next two to wrap up the contest in one hour and eight minutes.

Chirag and Satwik will face Malaysian pair Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee, who knocked out another French pair, Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their first clash.

Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out following a 21-13, 21-16 straight games loss to Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were also shown the door early in the women’s doubles competition. The Indian duo put up a valiant fight against Thailand’s Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul but eventually succumbed to a 23-21, 22-20 loss in what was a match of thin margins.

India’s Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are set to start their campaign in men’s singles on Wednesday with an all-Indian clash against each other. HS Prannoy, meanwhile, faces Malaysian Liew Daren.