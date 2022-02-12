Freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022: How to watch all the top stars

The discipline of freestyle skiing covers six events: aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, slopestyle and ski cross.

After first featuring as a demonstration sport at the 1988 Calgary Games, freestyle skiing was introduced to the Winter Olympic programme in 1992, with new events - including ski cross, halfpipe, and slopestyle - added to the competition format over the years.

There are 13 events in freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022, including two new events: men’s and women’s freestyle skiing Big Air and mixed team freestyle skiing aerials.

Medals have already been awarded in several events.

The men's moguls was won by Sweden's Walter Wallberg, who beat Canadian moguls icon Mikaël Kingsbury into second place to win one of the Games' earliest medals on Saturday 5 February.

Australia's Jakara Anthony was a worthy winner of the women's moguls, after coming top in all three final runs on Sunday 6 February.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu of China beat French favourite Tess Ledeux in the women's big air on Tuesday 8 February.

The men's big air was taken out by Norway's Birk Ruud on Wednesday 9 February, while Team USA were victorious in the mixed team aerials on Thursday 10 February.

There are medals up for grabs in the women's slopestyle and aerials on Monday 14 February.

On Tuesday 15 February, it's the turn of the male slopestyle competitors.

The men's aerials follows on Wednesday 16 February, with the women's ski cross on Thursday 17 February.

Friday 18 February features two medal events: the women's halfpipe and the men's ski cross.

The final freestyle event of Beijing 2022 will be the men's halfpipe on Saturday 19 February.

With one gold medal already in her pocket, what can 18-year-old Ailing (Eileen) Gu achieve in the halfpipe and slopestyle events? She won gold in both at the 2021 World Championships.

The 'Snow Princess' was raised in America. But she chose to compete for her mother's birth country China in 2019.

Gu landed a 1620 to claim the first ever Olympic gold in big air.

Next up on her agenda will be the women's slopestyle qualifiers on Sunday 13 February at 10:00 Beijing time in Zhangjiakou, with the finals the next day starting at 9:30.

She will then compete in the women's halfpipe qualifiers, which are scheduled for Thursday 17 February at 9:30 Beijing time, with the finals the next day at 9:30.

Colby Stevenson of the United States of America already has a big air silver medal to his name at Beijing 2022.

He will have gained extra confidence from that big air success, which he says is "not typically an event I do well in".

After winning silver in the slopestyle at the 2021 World Championships he'll be hoping to go one better in that event. The final runs begin at 9:30 on Tuesday 15 February.

That would be some achievement for Stevenson, who nearly died in a car accident in 2016 on the way back from a freestyle skiing event.

Tess Ledeux already has a big air silver medal in her pocket at Beijing 2022.

At only 20 years old, she is already a two-time world champion (slopestyle in 2017 and Big Air in 2019) and was the 2021 overall world champion.

She will now go for gold in the slopestyle on Monday 14 February. The final runs begin at 9:30.

What can she achieve?

"I try to focus on the things I can master: my technique and my skiing," she said.

"And then what is supposed to happen will happen… or not.”

Darian Stevens of Team USA has added big air to her repertoire , and finished 11th in that event in Beijing on Tuesday 8 February.

She cut her freestyle teeth skiing moguls, but by 15 had made the transition to her main event, slopestyle.

She made the top 20 in that event at PyeongChang 2018.

The 25-year-old try to improve on that on Monday 14 February. The final runs begin at 9:30.

Anastasia Tatalina is only 21, but already has a 12th-place finish in slopestyle under her belt at PyeongChang 2018.

Most of her achievements have been in that event, but last year the ROC athlete claimed gold in the World Championships big air.

However she could only manage 10th in Beijing on Tuesday 8 February.

After her World Championship success, she said: "I hope now our sport will be more available for other people... because three years ago when I went to school, my classmate asked me, 'What do you do?' And I said, 'It’s freestyle skiing.' And then he said ‘What? It’s like dancing or something like this?'"

Tatalina will be aiming to give Russian slopestyle a boost with a successful run on Monday 14 February. The final runs begin at 9:30.

Gus Kenworthy will compete for Great Britain in the halfpipe. The final runs begin on Saturday 19 February at 9:30.

"This is for sure my last Games, I have really no interest in going to an Olympics past 2022," he said.

Kenworthy began competing for his birth country in 2019. He was a Team USA athlete when he won silver in the first ever Olympic slopestyle event at Sochi 2014.

He went to PyeongChang 2018 as a slopestyle medal favourite and made the final but finished 12th.

That was nonetheless a momentous Games for Kenworthy, whose kiss with his boyfriend at the bottom of the course was broadcast around the world.

"I didn’t see a gay athlete at the Olympics kissing their boyfriend. I think if I had it would have made it a lot easier for me," he said.

Maggie Voisin will hope to make the slopestyle podium on Monday 14 February after finishing fourth at PyeongChang 2018 when she was 19. The final runs begin at 9:30.

She is on form – she is currently third in the World Cup rankings.

The American athlete has already competed in big air at Beijing 2022, finishing 15th.

When she was 15 years old and one month, she was then the youngest freestyle skier to win a Winter X Games medal.