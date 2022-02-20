Freestyle skiing women's halfpipe finals - featuring Ailing (Eileen) Gu - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Expectations for Ailing (Eileen) Gu were sky high even before the cauldron had been lit to mark the beginning of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. But nothing could have prepared the world for what they were about the witness from the 18-year-old freestyle skier from People's Republic of China. In front of her home crowd, Gu won three Olympic medals, including gold in the women's big air and halfpipe, and silver in slopestyle.

"I'm a three-time medallist. That's crazy," Gu told Olympics.com after winning her final medal of the Games in the halfpipe competition. "It has changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same. Even then I would have never imagined that I'd walk away with another silver and another gold."

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).