Freestyle skiing: High School Senior Hanna Faulhaber “living in a dream”

“I’m still convinced that I am living in a dream,” wrote halfpipe freestyle skier Hanna Faulhaber in a post on social media site Instagram (2 January).

The 17-year-old Youth Olympic bronze medallist from Lausanne 2020 was reflecting on what has been a stellar uptick in form.

Recent results including a third place finish at the 2021 Winter Dew Tour and back-to-back podiums at the Calgary Snow Rodeo plus an invite to the upcoming 2022 X Games in Aspen has had the teen enjoying the view from cloud nine.

Little did she know then that her world was about to feel even more surreal.

A week later the teen newcomer received the news she had successfully booked her spot on the plane to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games as part of the United States freeski halfpipe team.

When Faulhaber jets off to the Chinese capital will be part of a cohort that features familiar Olympic faces such as two-time Olympic gold medallist David Wise and PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist Brita Sigourney. The news left the Colorado native, once again, in a state of shock:

“Life is pretty unreal right now. I still can’t believe I am going to my first Olympics in a month,” she shared in a recent post on social media.

Hanna Faulhaber on the podium with Eileen Gu and Kelly Sildaru Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Hanna Faulhaber: born and bred in Aspen, Colorado

Faulhaber, like most elite winter athletes, was on a pair of skis as soon as she could walk.

Just two short years late, age 4, the freeskier joined the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC) and gradually progressed up its ranks.

Seeing the X Games on her doorstep while growing up it wasn’t long before Faulhaber found herself drawn into the world of dramatic jumps and slick skills exhibited by athletes invited to attend. Photos of the young American in a waterproof one-piece looking up at the mouth of the halfpipe captured perfectly her growing fascination with the event.

“Without X Games being here, I wouldn’t have understood as much of the sport as I did at such an early age,” said Faulhaber to the Aspen Times. “I remember seeing Gus Kenworthy and Alex (Ferreira) and Torin (Yater-Wallace).”

It is no coincidence that the halfpipe star found herself particularly drawn to Ferreira and Yater-Wallace. Like Faulhaber, the two Olympians are also fresh off the Aspen Winter Olympic production line.

Knowing how powerful it can be to see hometown heroes on your doorstep excelling Faulhaber does what she can to give back to the community that shaped her.

When watching the X Games it did not skip the teen’s notice that there were not many women dropping in and that is also why, even in in the infancy of her professional career, she gets stuck in at the grassroots level:

“I didn’t see a lot of the girls at the time and wish that I had seen more of them,” continued the skier to Aspen Times. “Now that I am a high-level athlete, that representation is important to me. I want to make myself accessible to younger athletes.”

True to her word, for her high school capstone project Faulhaber spent last summer volunteering at the ASVC, helping children progress on the trampolines so that they can build the necessary confidence to eventually apply their learnings on the slopes:

“I am always trying to be there for the younger kids coming up in the freestyle/freeski program, to be someone they can look up to and ask questions.

“I never really had that connection with an older athlete in the club growing up. Being able to form a bond with these younger kids and be a good role model for them is important to me.”

Now all those that the Aspen-native has been nurturing will be to see what all that hard work and graft leads to when they'll watch their mentor take to the halfpipe on the biggest stage of them all: the Winter Olympic Games.

