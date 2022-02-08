Freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022: Updated schedule of Olympic Winter Games competition and where to watch

The freestyle skiing competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics features 13 events, with freeski big air and mixed team aerials making their Olympic debuts. They're the newest additions to the freestyle ski programme since slopestyle and halfpipe were added for Sochi 2014.

The freestyle skiing competition breaks down as follows:

Men's & Women's Aerials

Men's & Women's Moguls

Men's & Women's Ski Cross

Men's & Women's Halfpipe

Men's & Women's Slopestyle

Men's & Women's Big Air

Aerials Mixed Team

The aerials events, halfpipe, slopestyle and moguls are all 'judged' events - athletes receive a score from a group of judges based on the skill of their tricks and form they display on each of their runs in the competition. In the case of big air, competitors are also scored on the height and distance of each of their jumps.

Unlike the other freestyle skiing events, ski cross is a timed event rather than a judged one (the first athlete to cross the finish line wins!).

Read on to find out the full competition schedule and the best way to watch the action.

Freestyle skiing schedule at Beijing 2022

Venues: Genting Snow Park and Big Air Shougang

Dates: Thursday 3 February–Saturday 19 February

(All times are in China Standard Time, local to competition, which is UTC+8)

Thursday 3 February

Women's Moguls Qualification 1 - Results.

Men's Moguls Qualification 1 - Results.

Saturday 5 February

18:00 - 18:30 Men's Moguls Qualification 2 - Results.

19:30 - 20:00 Men's Moguls Final 1 - Results.

20:05 - 20:30 Men's Moguls Final 2 - Results.

20:40 - 20:55 Men's Moguls Final 3 - Competition complete. Won by Walter Wallberg. Click here for full report.

Sunday 6 February

Women's Moguls Qualification 2 - Results.

Women's Moguls Final 1 - Results.

Women's Moguls Final 2 - Results.

Women's Moguls Final 3 - Competition complete. Won by Jakara Anthony. Click here for full report.

Monday 7 February

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 - Results.

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 - Results.

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 - Results.

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1 - Results.

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2 - Results.

Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3 - Results.

Tuesday 8 February

10:00 - 10:20 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

10:22 - 10:42 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

10:45 - 11:05 Women's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - medal event - won by Ailing (Eileen) Gu - Results and reaction here.

Wednesday 9 February

11:00 - 11:20 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 1

11:22 - 11:42 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 2

11:45 - 12:05 Men's Freeski Big Air Final Run 3 - medal event - Get the latest in our live blog updates.

Thursday 10 February

19:00 - 19:45 Mixed Team Aerials Final 1

19:50 - 20:15 Mixed Team Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Sunday 13 February

10:00 - 10:59 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

11:01 - 12:00 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00 - 19:40 Women's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:15 Women's Aerials Qualification 2

Monday 14 February

9:30 - 9:55 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

12:30 - 13:30 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

13:32 - 14:32 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

19:00 - 19:55 Women's Aerials Final 1

20:00 - 20:15 Women's Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Tuesday 15 February

9:30 - 9:55 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:50 Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3 - medal event

19:00 - 19:40 Men's Aerials Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:15 Men's Aerials Qualification 2

Wednesday 16 February

19:00 - 19:55 Men's Aerials Final 1

20:00 - 20:15 Men's Aerials Final 2 - medal event

Thursday 17 February

9:30 - 10:19 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21 - 11:10 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:30 - 12:15 Women's Ski Cross Seeding

12:30 - 13:19 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21 - 14:10 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:00 - 14:32 Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

14:35 - 14:51 Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

14:54 - 15:02 Women's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:10 Women's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final Women's Ski Cross Big Final - medal event

Friday 18 February

9:30 - 9:55 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - medal event

11:45 - 12:30 Men's Ski Cross Seeding

14:45 - 15:17 Men's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

15:20 - 15:36 Men's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

15:39 - 15:47 Men's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:55 Men's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final Men's Ski Cross Big Final - medal event

Saturday 19 February

9:30 - 9:55 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:57 - 10:22 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2

10:24 - 10:49 Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3 - medal event

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.

Where to watch freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022?

