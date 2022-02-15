Andri Ragettli and Birk Ruud top freestyle ski slopestyle qualifying at Beijing 2022

Swiss freeskier Andri Ragettli tops the standings after freestyle ski slopestyle qualifying on Tuesday 15 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Ragettli scored 85.08 on his second run of two with the skier's top run counting towards qualification.

Freeski big air gold medallist Birk Ruud was right behind him, the Norwegian putting down an 83.96 on Run 1.

Ruud landed a smooth double cork 1440 off the last Great Wall jump to guarantee we'll see his slick tricks in the final.

USA skier Nicholas Goepper put his Super Bowl disappointment behind him - with his beloved Cincinnati Bengals losing out to the LA Rams - to claim third place, qualifying for Wednesday's final in a podium position.

An 82.51 Run 1 gave Goepper third.

He was one of three U.S. skiers in the top six with Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson qualifying fifth and sixth.

Stevenson's incredible story of crawling out of a car crash wreckage to the Olympic podium has been one of the most inspirational of the entire Games.

But Sweden's Jesper Tjader is also eyeing the medal positions after he qualified in fourth position ahead of both Hall and Stevenson.

After two qualification runs, these high flyers will get three runs in the final, and expect them to go big.

When and what time is the freestyle ski slopestyle Olympic final Beijing 2022?

The slopestyle final happens on Wednesday morning 16 February in Beijing starting at 9:30am local time, it was rescheduled due to the weather.

Venue: The final will take place at the Genting Snow Park.

Here's a full schedule with all times local in China (UTC+8)

Men's freeski slopestyle final schedule

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1: 9:30am

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2: 9:58am

Men's Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3: 10:26am