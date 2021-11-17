Gus Kenworthy: the best moments so far (including freeskiing for GB, puppy love, THAT kiss)

Gus Kenworthy has built on his incredible athletic career as an Olympic silver medallist in freeski to become a main star in the legendary TV show American Horror Story, a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and battled it out with comedian Sheryl Underwood on Celebrity Family Feud.

His beautiful Los Angeles home has also been featured in a major architecture magazine and the 30-year-old continues to use his platform to campaign for equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

He won a silver medal at Sochi 2014 representing the USA, and is hoping to represent Team GB, the country in which he was born, at Beijing 2022.

Here are some of Gus Kenworthy’s best moments on and off the snow.

Gus Kenworthy shows off his Olympic silver medal at Sochi 2014 Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy: Taking an Olympic silver medal home from Sochi 2014... and more

Gus Kenworthy was part of an all-American men’s freeski slopestyle podium at the 2014 Olympics in Russia.

He took silver along with gold medallist Joss Christensen and bronze medallist Nick Goepper.

But it was Kenworthy’s decision to adopt four dogs that he saw in Russia which also melted the hearts of the general public. It also caught the attention of pop superstar Miley Cyrus who tweeted ‘4 reasons to follow @guskenworthy.’

Gus Kenworthy: The story behind the famous gay kiss at the Olympics

Gus Kenworthy may not have been the very first openly gay athlete from Team USA at the Winter Olympics – that honour belongs to figure skater Adam Rippon – but he still managed to have an iconic moment in the freeski event at the 2018 Olympics.

CNN called this kiss with his then-boyfriend live on network television ‘tender’.

"It was the tiniest kiss in the world. I could've made out with him had I known," then boyfriend Matt Wilkas said to reporters.

"I think it's positive, I think it's great exposure, a great thing for our community, but I also partly think, 'what's the big deal?'"

Gus Kenworthy: American Horror Story

Gus Kenworthy secured a starring role in season nine of the legendary television series: American Horror Story (AHS).

The series has won many awards with memorable performances from Jessica Lange and Lady Gaga.

Gus Kenworthy at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Gus played the character ‘Chet Clancy’ with the series receiving rave reviews.

It’s 'certified fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes where it was lavished with praise by critics with a rating of 87 percent. “A near-perfect blend of slasher tropes and American Horror Story's trademark twists, 1984 is a bloody good time,” the summary said.

Kenworthy also made a cameo in Olympic Channel’s co-produced feature film ‘Olympic Dreams’ featuring Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas.

Gus Kenworthy: From USA to Team GB

Gus Kenworthy was born in Essex, England, and moved over to the USA when he was two year old.

His mother, Pip, is English. "She stood at the bottom of mountains for the last eight years, or whatever, waving an American flag as a British woman," he explained to GQ. "And I would love to get to wave the British flag for her."

He's aiming to represent Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, and was named in the GB Snowsport squad for the 2021/22 season leading up to the Olympics in February.

Gus Kenworthy: A dream house in Los Angeles

Away from the slopes, Gus Kenworthy has dedicated time to designing the interiors to his beautiful house in Los Angeles. An industry magazine featured some stunning photos.

“There's a full outdoor kitchen, so you don't have to go back inside," Kenworthy said of his favourite spot in Architectural Digest. "It's a perfect space to relax with a morning coffee, or have dinner parties and late-night drinks.

When is Gus Kenworthy competing at the Winter Olympics in 2022?

Gus Kenworthy specialises in both slopestyle and half-pipe freestyle skiing. His Olympic silver medal from Sochi 2014 was in slopestyle. In South Korea, four years later, he finished 12th in the same event.

In March 2021, he competed in both half-pipe and slopestyle at a FIS event in Aspen but neither resulted in a podium finish.

The men’s Olympic freeski half-pipe final is scheduled for 18 February at Beijing 2022. The men’s slopestyle final is on 15 February.