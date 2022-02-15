Medals update: Francesco Friedrich leads German podium sweep in Beijing 2022 two-man bobsleigh

German bobsleigh legend Francesco Friedrich has won his third Olympic title after a spectacular performance in the Beijing 2022 two-man competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

The 31-year-old led home a German 1-2-3 - the first podium sweep of these Games and Olympic bobsleigh history - setting a time of 3:56.89 after the fourth heat to finish just shy of half a second in front of Johannes Lochner (3:57.38). Christoph Hafer completed the sweep with bronze (3:58.58).

The record of Friedrich over the past years has been the stuff of legend. In the two-man competition, he has seven World Championship titles to his name and has only lost twice in the event across the entirety of the last two seasons. He is also far and away the favourite for gold in the four-man competition, where he has won three World Championship titles, for a combined total of 10.

Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis were also involved in one of the most memorable two-man competitions in history at PyeongChang 2018, as they tied for the gold medal with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz after setting the exact same time.

This time around, the Germans left no margin for doubt, sealing a memorable victory for his first gold of the Games and third in total.

