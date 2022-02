Francesco Friedrich's time of 3:56.89 in the fourth heat put his sled almost half a second in front of compatriot Johannes Lochner in second. Christoph Hafer, also of Germany, steered his sled to bronze. Friedrich's third Olympic gold medal will go nicely with the ten world championships he has won in bobsleigh events. Friedrich pronounced himself “blessed” to be doing a something he loves as a job.

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).