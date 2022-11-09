Benzema and Mbappe lead formidable French to World Cup: France final squad for Qatar 2022

World Cup holders, France won't let go of the most coveted trophy in football easily.

And they have the team to mount a successful defence too with a sensationally talented group.

Two big names we knew weren't going to make it are Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante, both will miss the tournament through injury.

Injuries have weighed heavily on head coach Didier Deschamps' decisions with a number of players in uncertain shape, World Cup winner Raphael Varane has made 'la liste' despite his fitness worries.

Luckily for Deschamps, France still boasts talents of universal envy like the most recent Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema who is in the form of his life and Kylian Mbappe who has 11 goals and two assists in 13 games for PSG this season.

Add to that the rise of a new generation like Aurelien Tchoumeni (22) who has proved at Real Madrid that he can step into that defensive-midfield Kante role without a problem, Eduardo Camavinga (19) who has also impressed at Real Madrid and William Saliba (21) who's hardly put a foot wrong at the heart of Arsenal's defence this season.

Throw World Cup winners like Hugo Lloris and Antoine Griezmann into the mix along wit the wizardry of Ousmane Dembele and it looks like a pretty potent recipe to defend a World Cup.

Scroll down to see the full squad.

France World Cup squad Qatar 2022

Here's the full and official France squad of 25 players chosen for the Qatar World Cup.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

Presnel Kimpembe (PSG)

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Aurelien Tchoumeni (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille)

Jordan Veretout (OM)

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe (Pairs Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

France World Cup Schedule

France were drawn in Group D in Qatar and open their campaign against Australia on Tuesday November 22, then taking on Denmark on November 26 and Tunisia on the 30th.

If they qualify from their group in top spot as most expect them to, then Les Bleus could face the runner-up of Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia or Poland.

Should they navigate through that test then France could be on a collision course with England in the quarter-finals and potentially Belgium or Portugal in the semis.

In-form Brazil loom on the other side of the draw.

Mouth-watering match-ups all-round.

Who made the France squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

With such a deep pool of talent to choose from there will always be some disappointments, some big names who miss out include Mike Maignan, Jonathan Clauss, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Digne and Wissam Ben Yedder.

The inclusion of young Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga and Jordan Veretout who plays for Marseille meant that Tanguy Ndombele (Napoli) and Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) will not be involved.

It's a squad that is sure to excite and enthrall when the ball starts rolling, and France are definitely among the favourites in the Middle East's first ever World Cup.