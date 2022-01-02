France handball player Elohim Prandi hospitalised after 'violent attack'

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) handball player Elohim Prandi is recovering in hospital after a "violent attack" in the French capital during the New Year's Eve celebrations, the club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old suffered "several stab wounds" and is "currently under observation" but he's now out of danger and his situation "is no longer worrying", PSG wrote in their statement on social media.

The Paris Police Prefecture is investigating the events, which - according to French newspaper 'Le Parisien' - took place in the central 8th arrondissement, situated close to the Champs-Elysees.

Prandi represented France at the 2020 European Men's Handball Championship and was pre-selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team, but was finally dropped from the final list after he missed the qualifiers through injury.

The left-back was supposed to play in the upcoming Euros in Hungary and Slovakia, but has been withdrawn from the competition.

In December he missed the preparation camp with the French team after testing positive for COVID.

Prandi won't be the only absentee for the Olympic champions, who will be at the Euros without Timothey N'Guessan, Nedim Remili and Luka Karabatic, all injured.

France star Nikola Karabatic, also affected by COVID, is expected to recover in time for the first preparation match against Egypt on 7 January in Chambery.

