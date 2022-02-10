France figure skater Kevin Aymoz: Today I'm proud of who I am

France figure skating favourite Kevin Aymoz made his Olympic Winter Games debut at Beijing 2022 and after finishing his men’s singles free skating program, he is already looking ahead.

The 24-year-old finished 12th overall in the men’s singles competition, which was won by Nathan Chen.

Kagiyama Yuma took the silver medal ahead of Japan teammates Uno Shoma (bronze) and Hanyu Yuzuru in fourth.

"Today, I’m proud of who I am," Aymoz told Olympics.com.

"There were a lot of emotions during the free programme. It wasn’t about being perfect but fighting, achieving a dream and representing my country the best way I can.

"I fought, and even if there were mistakes, it doesn’t matter."

After achieving his dream of competing at the Olympic Games and being in 10th place after the short program, Aymoz scored 161.80 in the free skating on Thursday 10 February.

It caps a massive few years for the Frenchman, who battled so much to be at Beijing 2022.

"If I’d had a normal season with no injuries, I could have climbed up the rankings a bit more. I can’t wait to return to training and experience a normal season."

"There were many great moments," he added of his performance at Beijing 2022.

"Today’s Kevin Aymoz is really happy. He doesn’t understand how he did it. It was like in a dream. I’m so proud … every morning, I’m saying to myself ’Am I really at the Games'?"

Also at the Games were high-profile skaters Aymoz is keen to remain amongst, such as Japan’s Hanyu.

"He’s strong, I admire his career. Even if he doesn’t win a medal, it won’t change the skater he is," Aymoz said of the two-time Olympic Games champion.

"He’s a really nice person, and very strong. He’s like a rock star for me."

A bit of a rock star himself, Aymoz has developed a big following, and one that’s sure to build ahead of Milano Cortina 2026.

"I’ll carry on skating for four more years - maybe more. I don’t want to stop right now as I like it too much.

"I’ve gained a lot of new fans and I want to thank everyone for cheering me on because, for me, figure skating is about sharing something. When I share the ice [with others], people share their love with me. So I want to thank everyone."

