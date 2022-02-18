France's Emilien Jacquelin: Top things to know before the Biathlon Men's 15km Mass start

Emilien Jacquelin has won two silver medals with France in biathlon team events at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, but a first individual medal is on the line in the men’s 15km mass start.

The 26-year-old is a member of France’s incredible biathlon squad, which includes the record-breaking Quentin Fillon Maillet, and they won silver medals in the mixed relay 4x6km and men’s 4x7.5km events.

Fillon Maillet became the first biathlete to win five medals at a single Winter Olympics after winning two gold (individual, pursuit) and three silver medals (sprint, relay, mixed relay) at Beijing 2022.

With another gold medal in the men’s 15km mass start, the 29-year-old will become the second French biathlete to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Winter Games after Martin Fourcade at PyeongChang 2018.

But Emilen Jacquelin's contribution mustn't be underestimated.

French legend Fourcade is an icon to many, including Jacquelin, who relished training with the 13-time world champion and five-time Olympic gold medallist.

"I've been his biggest fan since my teenage years, so you can imagine what it was like to train with him," Jacquelin told Biathlon World in 2020.

"He taught me how strict you have to be with yourself every time you work out in order to be good. Once he said to me, 'When I run races, I forego my pleasure. The most important thing is performance.' That was the opposite of my attitude. But after this year I understand what he meant by that."

It was that increase in focus that helped Jacquelin become one of the best biathletes in the world between PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

At his Olympic Winter Games debut, the Frenchman finished 77th in the men’s 20 kilometre event and was part of the men’s 4x7.5km relay team which finished fifth.

His individual results and World Cup standings increased significantly from the 2019/20 season, having been the International Biathlon Union Rookie Of The Year in 2018.

Jacquelin told Olympics.com about his view of the sport and also his love of a challenge, saying he likes an "all or nothing approach".

"That’s how I see the one-day races," he said. "It’s like winning or going to the hospital. Anyway, I like this kind of challenge."

He added that his motto is "who dares wins" and he embraces "being who I am and taking risks", but "the only concern I have is trying to evolve, trying to be more consistent. So, to have more consistency, I have to put aside my risk-taking attitude. You also have to learn to be wiser and calmer behind the rifle."

After the two relays and finishing ninth in the men's 10km sprint, ninth in the men's 12.5km pursuit and 72nd in the men's 20km individual, Jacquelin's final race of Beijing 2022 is on Friday 18 February, at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

He’ll face stiff competition from Fillon Maillet, Johannes Thingnes Boe, Tarjei Boe, Sturla Holm Laegreid, and Dominik Windisch, among many others, but Jaquelin in a winner of a world cup mass start race this season.

Regardless, it will cap the end of a successful Games for Jacquelin, who four years ago arrived at PyeongChang 2018 without much expectation.

"It is not really similar for me because I came as a young guy four years ago," he said of being at Beijing 2022 before the competition started.

"I did the individual and the relay. It was my first year in the world cup with the A team and now I'm two-times world champion so I have something to defend, and I would like to catch Fillon Maillet, so it's quite different. But the spirit, I feel it the same as four years ago."

Jacquelin made his international debut in biathlon in 2015, having previously been much more focused on cross-country skiing and mountain biking while growing up as part of an active family.

His brother Clement Jacquelin is a Youth World Championship relay gold medallist in biathlon in 2009, other brother Gregoire Jacquelin a former international biathlon competitor, his great grandfather was a track cyclist and his grandfather was a professional road cyclist.

