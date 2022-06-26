France crowned World Triathlon Mixed Relay champions in Montreal with second-placed Great Britain securing first Olympic quota 

The French quartet spearheaded by Vincent Luis and Cassandre Beaugrand turned in a dominant display to win the Mixed Relay World Championship in Montreal.

While the victory was a confidence boost for the French team’s ambitions to upgrade their Olympic bronze from Tokyo 2020, second place on the podium was of more consequence.

As the host nation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, France has already secured two men and two women spots for the global showpiece, which opened the door for the second-place winners to earn the quota place.

Olympic mixed relay champion Georgia Taylor-Brown produced a spectacular anchor leg for Great Britain to cross the finish line in second place despite copping a 10-second time penalty. The silver for the foursome of Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell and Samuel Dickinson guaranteed Great Britain an opportunity to defend their Olympic title.

The Mixed Relay World Championships offered the highest-ranked nation two quota spots per gender - two men, two women - for Paris 2024, provided that the winning team has not already obtained the quotas.

Triathlon mixed relay format

The popular mixed relay event made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, where Team GB won the gold medal with the United States finishing second and France bagging bronze.

Each athlete in the mixed relay swim for 300m, cycle for 6.8km, and run for 2km before tapping the hand of their team-mate to pass the relay. The order is always female-male-female-male.

