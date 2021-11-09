Four Japanese speed skaters to miss opening event of World Cup season after testing positive for COVID-19 

Four of Japan's speed skaters will not take part in this weekend's World Cup opener in Poland after testing positive for COVID-19, the Japanese Skating Federation has announced.

The unnamed skaters and six team officials had been in a training camp in Inzell, Germany, before testing positive. They will now quarantine for a seven-day period, ruling them out of travelling to the first World Cup event of the season that takes place from 12-14 November in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

Some 22 skaters and 13 officials have been taking part in the training camp in Germany, with those who returned negative results still eligible to compete in this weekend's competition - the first of four World Cup events between now and mid-December that will decide quotas for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Japan has a strong history in Olympic speed skating, winning six medals including three golds at the PyeongChang 2018 Games - the most medals of any sport.

Among the stars of those Games, Takagi Nana won gold in the mass start and women's team pursuit, while Kodaira Nao took gold in the 500m. Kodaira has been in strong form leading up to the new season, winning a seventh straight national 500m title in late October.

The Beijing 2022 speed skating competition begins on 5 February 2022 with the final events taking place on 19 February.