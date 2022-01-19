Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022: India’s Tara Prasad to compete – full schedule

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad will take the rink at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022, scheduled to be held from January 20 to 23 at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Four Continents Figure Skating is one of the biggest annual events for non-Europeans (Africa, Americas, Asia, and Oceania) and is the equivalent of the European Championships.

The Four Continents event will be staged in Europe for the first time after original hosts China withdrew last year. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

At the upcoming continental showpiece, the 20-year-old Tara Prasad will compete in the women’s singles event, in which skaters need to perform in two segments – short program and free skate.

The short program requires skaters to perform on their choice of music for two minutes and 40 seconds while executing a set of jumps, spins and steps.

Meanwhile, free skate is the longer segment, lasting four minutes, requiring movements with minimal two-footed skating and in harmony with music.

The men’s and pairs competitions will also be held Four Continents along with the ice dance event.

At the Four Continents Figure Skating 2022, three-time and reigning national champion Tara Prasad will be up against 19 other women, including the previous edition’s silver medallist You Young of South Korea.

The USA-born Tara Prasad was last seen competing at the Cup of Austria in November. She ended the event in 29th spot overall.

Earlier, Tara Prasad finished 30th overall at the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany, falling short of making the cut for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 schedule and live India start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Thursday, January 20

Women’s short program – 11:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 22

Women’s free skating – 5:50 PM IST