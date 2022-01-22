Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022: India’s Tara Prasad finishes 20th

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad finished 20th overall in the women’s singles event of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia.

In the singles, competitors are required to perform in the short program - for two minutes and 40 seconds with jumps, spins and steps - and free skate - for four minutes, with minimal two-footed skating.

A figure skater receives points individually in the short program and free skate, with the combined total determining their final overall positions.

In the short program, Tara Prasad finished 20th with 43.31 points. She then scored 84.62 in the free skate, only good enough for 19th place. The women’s singles field featured 20 skaters.

Tara Prasad had a combined overall score of 127.93, which gave her 20th place.

Japan’s Mai Mihara won her second Four Continents gold medal with a combined score of 145.41. She topped both the short program and free skate disciplines.

Mai Mihara won her first title in 2017 and also has a silver (2018) and bronze medal (2019) at the Four Continents figure skating championships.

The 21-year-old Tara Prasad is a three-time national figure skating champion. She had last competed at the Cup of Austria in November 2021, where she finished 29th.