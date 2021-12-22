Sebastian Foss-Solevaag wins slalom World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio

One man's tragedy is another man's treasure. This came to mind as Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag snatched victory following Frenchman Clément Noël's second-run fall shortly before the finish. The victory launches Foss-Solevaag into first place on the World Cup rankings in the slalom and a shot in the arm ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which start 4 February.

The traditional night slalom race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, produced high drama as firm favourite Noël fumbled with one hand on a second consecutive slalom victory. Noel dominated proceedings up to this point and looked set to take a comfortable win after posting the fastest time on the first run. He had more than half a second advantage over Foss-Solevaag in second place.

But the night belonged to the reigning world champion, Foss-Solevaag, who upgraded the silver he won at the same slope last year, finishing just 0.10s and 0.11s ahead of Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen in second and third place respectively.

Gracious in victory

Foss-Solevaag produced an excellent second run with at least a silver medal in the bag when Noel approached the starting gate. The Frenchman went faster than the Norwegian as he approached the bottom. He, however, missed the final gate shortly before the finish, with his run coming to a crushing end.

“It is really nice (winning), but I would say all my condolences to Noel. He was the fastest today, so sorry to him,” Foss-Solevaag said on the official broadcast after the race.

The Alpine skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will run from 6 to 19 February at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field.