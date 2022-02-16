For Brett Gallant curling at Beijing 2022 is a family affair

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than doing what you love and with the one you love.

That’s how Canada’s curling couple of Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman marked the day on Monday at the Ice Cube at Beijing 2022.

The Olympic debutants were not only surrounded by curling stones as they celebrated the day of romance and love.

"She gave me about 50 Valentine's Day cards. It took me about a half-hour to get through them all, but it was really nice. It made me feel really good,” Gallant told Canada’s TSN.

"A dozen roses were waiting for her this morning.”

The curlers had extra reasons to be happy as Gallant, who threw the second stone for Team Canada’s Brad Gushue, played his part in ensuring the men’s side beat Italy 7-3.

His fiancé Peterman, featuring for Jennifer Jones rink on the women’s side, helped her team to a 11-5 win over Russia.

His dad Peter Gallant also had a good day on the rink guiding South Korea past Japan 10-5.

"Everyone is doing FaceTime at home. I have two of my biggest supporters and biggest fans here with me. Definitely grateful,” Gallant said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency.

PyeongChang 2018 was Gallant’s first close view of the Olympics

Beijing 2022 was a 'dream come true' for world champion Gallant.

He started curling at age four carrying on a family tradition that began with his parents Peter and Kathie Gallant. His parents are former Canadian mixed curling champions.

As a junior, Gallant won the 2009 Canadian junior title and then went on to clinch silver at the 2009 World Junior Championships.

He moved from his native Prince Edward Island to pursue his passion and joined skip Gushue, an Olympic champion, in the 2012 season.

Five years later he got his first big career break when they won their first of three Canadian men's curling championship (Brier) titles.

As the national champions, they earned their spot for the 2017 World Championships where they won their first global title.

But due to the pandemic, the three-time national champions missed out on another shot at world glory, as the Championships were cancelled.

The 31-year-old has also had success in the mixed doubles.

Along with Peterman, whose parents also curled, the couple has clinched two national titles and are the silver medallists from the 2019 World Mixed Doubles Championship.

Despite his accomplishments on the national and world rinks, Gallant yearned for a taste of the Olympics.

He had to wait.

The PyeongChang 2018 Games were of a test of loyalty.

His eyes and focus were on South Korea coached by his dad Peter, even though his heart was for Team Canada.

“It was incredible for me to watch my Dad coach in the Olympic final. As a Canadian, I was certainly cheering for Canada at every opportunity but as a son, I had to root for my father and his team,” he said in a conversation with World Curling.

Then Peter guided the Olympic hosts to an upset win over the Canadian women’s team and eventually a historic silver medal.

On having his dad and girlfriend in Beijing,"pretty special"

Four years later, Gallant is one of the lucky athletes to have his dad and his girlfriend with him at the Olympics.

His father is coaching South Korea again.

"Pretty special. Pretty grateful for that," he said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency.

“I am happy that they are here again, and I get to experience it with him."

On February 10, Canada beat South Korea 12-7 in their round-robin match, and Gallant was clear on where his interests lie.

"I hope they both have a lot of success here. (But) definitely rooting for Canada."

Gallant is delighted to be experiencing the Games with Peterman.

"We have been building up to the Olympic Games for the last few years and curling has sort of been a priority in our lives over that time," he told Canada’s CBC news.

The pair who both play for skips who are Olympic champions are also clear on their long-term mission: to "become Olympic champions” as well.

And if they achieve it in Beijing, after their Olympic themed valentine, it will be another high of what will be a memorable year for them as they will be getting married in June.

" Once the Olympics are finished to be able to unwind a little bit, tie the knot and start our lives as a married couple, it's obviously pretty exciting,” Gallant said.