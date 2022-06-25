Five women reach top in tight lead semi-finals at IFSC World Cup 2022 in Innsbruck

Local ace Jessica Pilz and Slovenian Olympic champion Janja Garnbret were among five leading women to reach the top at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck on Saturday (25 June 2022). 

By Olympics.com
Sport Climbing
Jessica PILZ

Austrian climbing stars Jessica Pilz and Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert will be looking for another famous double victory after reaching the men's and women's final at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck on Saturday (25 June).

The duo will be looking for a repeat of the 2018 IFSC World Championship where they won both titles in front of their home crowd.

Pilz was one of five women – including Slovenian Olympic champion Janja Garnbret, Laura Rogora (Italy), Brooke Raboutou (USA), and Korea's Seo Chaehyun – to reach the top to book their places in the final in style.

In the men’s competition, Jesse Grupper of the United States and Japan’s Ao Yurikusa topped the semi-finals, with boulder title-winner Colin Duffy in third place on the standings. 

Three-time lead world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert qualified for the final in fourth place. 

Sunday’s men’s and women’s IFSC World Cup  finals in Innsbruck will be streamed live right here on Olympics.com.

What do sport climbing and chess have in common? Jakob Schubert explains

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here