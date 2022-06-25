Five women reach top in tight lead semi-finals at IFSC World Cup 2022 in Innsbruck

Austrian climbing stars Jessica Pilz and Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert will be looking for another famous double victory after reaching the men's and women's final at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck on Saturday (25 June).

The duo will be looking for a repeat of the 2018 IFSC World Championship where they won both titles in front of their home crowd.

Pilz was one of five women – including Slovenian Olympic champion Janja Garnbret, Laura Rogora (Italy), Brooke Raboutou (USA), and Korea's Seo Chaehyun – to reach the top to book their places in the final in style.

In the men’s competition, Jesse Grupper of the United States and Japan’s Ao Yurikusa topped the semi-finals, with boulder title-winner Colin Duffy in third place on the standings.

Three-time lead world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Jakob Schubert qualified for the final in fourth place.

Sunday’s men’s and women’s IFSC World Cup finals in Innsbruck will be streamed live right here on Olympics.com.