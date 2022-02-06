Finals for men's Alpine skiing downhill postponed due to heavy weather

The medals for the Alpine skiing men's downhill will not be handed out on 6 February as the event was postponed (to be rescheduled at a later date) due to high winds and dangerous weather at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The men’s Alpine skiing downhill event scheduled for 6 February was finally cancelled after several postponements caused by bad weather and dangerous winds at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The event, which features some of the world’s top men's Alpine skiers including Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, Austria’s Matthias Mayer and American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Olympics.com will provide further information on date and time when it becomes available.

