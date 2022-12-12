Swimmers Siva Sridhar and Chahat Arora will carry India’s challenge at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne, Australia which begins on Tuesday.

The championships will take place in the 25-metre outdoor (short course) pool at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre and will conclude on December 18.

Both Siva Sridhar and Chahat Arora will compete in two individual events each. Watch live streaming of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in India.

Siva Sridhar will swim in the men's 100m and 200m individual medley events. He holds the national swimming record in the 200m individual medley and comes into the competition riding on an impressive season.

Siva Sridhar pocketed a record seven gold medals and two silvers at India’s Khelo India University Games in April-May this year before winning a gold medal in the 200m individual medley at Singapore National Swimming Championships 2022 in June.

Chahat Arora, meanwhile, will be in action in women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events. She holds India’s national record in both events and won the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

A total of 48 medal events will be held at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022. Two-time Olympic gold medallists Madison Wilson of Australia and Lilly King of the USA and two-time world championships gold medallist David Popovici of Romania are some of the top athletes from around the world slated to compete.

The Melbourne meet will be the 16th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). The last edition was held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi in 2021. No Indian has won a medal in the history of the championships so far.

Where to watch the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 on live streaming in India

Select FINA World Championships 2022 events will be available for live streaming on the International Swimming Federation (FINA) official YouTube Channel. FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 schedule for Indian swimmers

All times are Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, December 13

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats - 1:51 AM IST

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final (If Siva Sridhar qualifies) - 9:19 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Women’s 100m backstroke Heats - 1:30 AM IST

Women’s 100m backstroke Semi-finals (If Chahat Arora qualifies) - 9:45 AM IST onwards

Thursday, December 15

Women’s 100m backstroke Final (If Chahat Arora qualifies) - 9:37 AM IST onwards

Men’s 100m Individual Medley Heats - 12:00 AM IST

Men’s 100m Individual Medley Semi-finals (If Siva Sridhar qualifies) - 8:30 AM IST

Friday, December 16

Men’s 100m Individual Medley Finals (If Siva Sridhar qualifies) - 8:30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

Women’s 50m backstroke Heats - 1:38 AM IST

Women’s 50m backstroke Semi-finals (If Chahat Arora qualifies) - 10:07 AM IST onwards

Sunday, December 18

Women’s 50m backstroke Final (If Chahat Arora qualifies) - 8:49 AM IST onwards