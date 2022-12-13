Indian swimmer Siva Sridhar bettered his national record in the men’s 200m individual medley but failed to qualify for the event’s final at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

Siva Sridhar clocked 1:59.80s to finish first in heat 1 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. However, he was a distant 30th across five heats, which had 38 competitors. Only the top eight made the cut for the final.

South Africa’s Matthew Sates won the championship in 1:50.15s with USA’s Carson Foster (1:50.96) and Canada’s Finlay Knox (1:51.04) winning silver and bronze, respectively.

India’s previous national record in the 200m individual medley was 2:02.42s, also achieved by Siva Sridhar. Earlier in June, Siva Sridhar won the bronze medal at Singapore National Swimming Championships in the 200m individual medley with a timing of 02:06.69s.