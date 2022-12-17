Indian swimmer Chahat Arora set a new national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

Chahat Arora clocked 32.91s to top heat 2 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre’s 25m short course pool and bettered her own previous record of 32.94s set at the National Aquatic Championships 2022 in September .

The record time and topping her heat, however, wasn’t enough to qualify her for the semi-finals as she finished 31st among 45 swimmers in the consolidated leaderboard for the heats. The Indian swimmer needed to be in the top 16 to make the cut.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte, a London 2012 Olympics 100m breaststroke champion, topped the overall heats with a timing of 29.10s. Argentine swimmer Macarena Ceballos was the final competitor to make the semis cut with a 30.33s timing.

This was the 25-year-old Chahat Arora’s second national record-setting performance at the Melbourne meet. She had also rewritten the 100m breaststroke NR on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, India’s Siva Sridhar clocked 56.80s and finished 33rd out of 37 swimmers in the overall heats of the men’s 100m individual medley event. He also failed to qualify for the semis.

The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022, the 16th edition of the competition, will conclude on Sunday.