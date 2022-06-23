FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day six

Australia and the United States shared glory in the five swimming finals on night six of the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 in Hungary.

It was a night of firsts, both for newcomers and veterans, as the Aussies Mollie O'Callaghan and world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook each tasted their maiden world championship victories.

Meanwhile, Lilly King and Ryan Murphy – both veterans on the American team with multiple World golds – each also had their own firsts. King, a repeat 50m and 100m breaststroke champion, won her first 200m world title, while Murphy finally clinched a maiden individual crown to go with his collection of past relay world titles.

The U.S. also won the night's men's 4x200m freestyle relay to complete a sweep of both distance relays.

Find full results from the five finals below.

Women's 100m freestyle final results

Mollie O'Callaghan (AUS), 52.67, world champion Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 52.80, silver medallist Torri Huske (USA), 52.92, bronze medallist Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 52.98 Cheng Yujie (CHN), 52.58 Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 53.59 Marie Wattel (FRA), 53.60 Claire Curzan (USA), 53.81

Women's 200m breaststroke final results

Lilly King (USA), 2:22.41, world champion Jenna Strauch (AUS), 2:23.04, silver medallist Kate Douglass (USA), 2:23.20, bronze medallist Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:23.86 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU), 2:23.90 Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:23.92 Francesca Fangio (ITA), 2:25.08 Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:26.19

Men's 200m backstroke final results

Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:54.52, world champion Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:55.16, silver medallist Shaine Casas (USA), 1:55.35, bronze medallist Brodie Williams (GBR), 1:56.16 Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:56.35 Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.91 Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:57.45 Benedek Kovacs (HUN), 1:58.52

Men's 200m breaststroke final results

Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2:07.07, world champion Hanaguruma Yu (JPN) and Erik Persson (SWE), 2:08.38, silver medallists (tied) tie for silver Mura Ryuya (JPN), 2:08.86 Nic Fink (USA), 2:09.05 Anton McKee (ISL), 2:09.37 Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:09.62 Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.65

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final results