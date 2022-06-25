FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day eight

Gregorio Paltrinieri's stunning solo 1500m freestyle win stole the show on the last night of swimming finals at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022.

Paltrinieri's triumph from lane 1 was the second-fastest 1500m in history and one of two Italian victories after the men's 4x100m medley relay team shocked the USA in the final.

The Americans did triumph in the men's 50m backstroke through Justin Ress – who was originally disqualified before being re-instated – and the women's 4x100m medley relay team.

Summer McIntosh continued her breakout World Championships by taking out the women's 400m IM, while veterans Sarah Sjostrom and Ruta Meilutyte also stood on the top step of the podium as the swimming events concluded.

Find full results from the six finals below.

Men's 50m backstroke final results

Justin Ress (USA), 24.12, world champion Hunter Armstrong (USA), 24.14, silver medallist Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 24.49, bronze medallist Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 24.51 Apostolos Christou (GRE) and Robert Glinta (ROU), 24.57 (tied) tie for 5th Ole Braunschweig (GER), 24.66 Isaac Cooper (AUS), 24.76

Women's 50m breaststroke final results

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 29.70, world champion Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.80, silver medallist Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 29.90, bronze medallist Tang Qianting (CHN), 30.21 Anna Elendt (GER), 30.22 Eneli Jefimova (EST), 30.25 Lilly King (USA), 30.40 Jhennifer Conceicao (BRA), 30.45

Men's 1500m freestyle final results

Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:32.80, Championship record, European record, world champion Bobby Finke (USA), 14:36.70, Americas continental record, silver medallist Florian Wellbrock (USA), 14:36.94, bronze medallist Lukas Martens (GER), 14:40.89 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:40.98 Guilherme Costa (BRA), 14:48.53 Daniel Jervis (GBR), 14:48.86 Damien Joly (FRA), 15:09.15

Women's 50m freestyle final results

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 23.98, world champion Katarzyna Wasick (POL), 24.18, silver medallist Meg Harris (AUS) and Erika Brown (USA), 24.38, bronze medallists (tied) tie for bronze Zhang Yufei (CHN), 24.57 Torri Huske (USA), 24.64 Anna Hopkin (GBR), 24.71 Julie Kepp Jensen (DEN), 24.96

Women's 400m individual medley final results

Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:32.04, world junior record, world champion Katie Grimes (USA), 4:32.67, silver medallist Emma Weyant (USA), 4:36.00, bronze medallist Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:37.89 Ohashi Yui (JPN), 4:37.99 Ge Chutong (CHN), 4:38.37 Jenna Forrester (AUS), 4:42.39 Tanigawa Ageha (JPN), 4:44.28

Men's 4x100m medley relay final results

Italy, 3:27.51, equal European record, world champion United States of America, 3:27.79, silver medallist Great Britain, 3:31.31, bronze medallist Australia, 3:31.81 France, 3:32.37 Germany, 3:32.63 Austria, 3:32.80 China, 3:34.62

Women's 4x100m medley relay final results