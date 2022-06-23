FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day six - swimming & artistic swimming on Olympic Day

There are just three days left of swimming action at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 – and on Thursday (23 June 2022), we get another five swim finals.

The Hungarian capital will also host the women's team free final in artistic swimming.

10:15 am - Zhang back in business, Sjostrom looking strong

China's 200 butterfly Olympic champion Zhang Yufei looked back to her best as she secured top spot in the women's 50 fly heats in 25.39.

Evergreen world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom eased to victory in her heat, to take second overall with 25.43. The Swedish star looked to have plenty more in the tank for this evening's semi-finals.

Melanie Henrique of France took third overall, while USA's 17-year-old Claire Curzan out touched Egyptian ex-world medallist Farida Osman to take top spot in their heat with 25.93. All progress.

Curzan's teammate Torri Huske and Australia's Brianna Throssell just did enough to progress, meaning there were no major elimination in the prelims.

9:45 am - Fratus steps up in men's 50 freestyle

In Caeleb Dressel's absence, Brazilian sprint king Bruno Fratus sealed top spot the men's 50 freestyl heats in 21.71, in what was a successful first appearance in Budapest.

Canada's Josh Liendo continued to impress with second place overall in 21.72, with Heat 4 winner Michael Andrew third in 21.74.

Thom de Boer of the Netherlands overcame a slow start to book his place in this evening's semi-finals, alongside Team GB's Ben Proud and Maxime Grousset from France.

Grousset's compatriot, London 2012 Olympic champion, Florent Manaudou could only manage fifth in his heat, but did just enough to qualify. He will need to clean up his stroke if he is to progress further than the semis.

Szebaztian Szabo also qualified, meaning the Hungarian fans will have plenty to cheer about.

9:27 am - Bacon sizzles in backstroke heats

USA's Phoebe Bacon powered to top spot in the women's 200 backstroke qualifying in 2.07.89.

Peng Xuwei of China was second, with Margherita Panziera of Italy in third.

Ryhan White of the USA, reigning Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Canada's 50m backstroke world champion Kylie Masse all progressed safely to this evening's semis.

9:20 am - Milak majestic, Chalmers out

The Hungarian crowd were going wild even before Kristof Milak got in the water, and the noise only increased as he cruised to top men's 100 butterfly heats time of 50.68.

With Caeleb Dressel not competing, the 200 world record holder is looking good for the butterfly double here in Budapest.

Final heat winner, and Canadian star-in-the-making Joshua Liendo won his heat with a blisteringly quick 50.97, to go second overall, with Switzerland's Noe Ponti in third.

Mizunuma Naoki put in a huge swim to win a start-studded heat in 51.46, ahead of James Guy in second and Australian trials winner Matthew Temple, who all progress, alongside USA's Michael Andrew.

Rio 2016 freestyle Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers could only manage sixth place in that heat and will not progress.

South African veteran Chad le Clos did not start after pulling out of the championships earlier this week.

The top 16 finishers from these 11 heats progress to this evening's semi-finals.

8:52 am - Meet Eyad Masoud, the Refugee Team Batman

There are so many amazing stories at 2022 FINA World Championships, and perhaps none more so than that of Mohamed Eyad Masoud.

The Syrian-born athlete was excluded from using swimming facilities in Saudi Arabia, and in 2017 made the decision to relocate to New Zealand in order to make his dream of being a professional swimmer come true.

He was awarded an IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship, and line up alongside some of his heroes in the men's 100m butterfly heats shortly.

Olympics.com caught up with Eyad before these championships to find out how a positive mindset changed his life, how he balances being a professional swimmer and a mechanical engineer, and the excellent story behind his Batman swimming cap!

You can read our interview with Eyad Masoud here.

Refugee swimmer Eyad Masoud.

8:35 am - In case you missed it...

Round 2 of the women's water polo was fast and furious.

The hosts suffered an agonising one-goal defeat to Italy, with Canada, USA, Australia and Spain now leading the four groups.

Group A

Canada 22 - 2 Colombia

Italy 10 - 9 Hungary

Group B

Argentina 7 - 6 South Africa

USA 11 - 7 USA

Group C

Australia 11 - 2 New Zealand

Kazakhstan 10 - 6 Brazil

Group D

Spain 10 - 10 Greece

France 24 - 8 Thailand

8:30 am - Today's programme

It is Olympic Day today, 23 June. On this day in 1894, the International Olympic Committee was founded by Baron Pierre de Coubertin. This year, the theme is Together, For A Peaceful World, and you can get involved using the #MoveForPeace hashtag.

Back in Budapest, we have an exciting day lined up for you, packed full of Olympic and world champions.

With Caeleb Dressel having pulled out of the Championships on medical grounds, Home hero Kristof Milak could win a second world title in the men's 100 butterfly. Those prelims are first up today, but also keep an eye out for Australian Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers.

Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown and yesterday's world title winner Kylie Masse will renew their epic backstroke rivalry in the women's 200m back heats, while Bruno Fratus and Florent Manaudou will be hoping to take advantage of Dressel's absence in the men's 50 free heats.

There will be five finals this evening, with Sarah Sjostrom, Penny Oleksiak, Mollie O'Callaghan and Torri Huske the women's 100 freestyle medal favourites.

Rio 2016 Olympic champions Lilly King and Ryan Murphy will hope to wind back the clock in the women's 200 breaststroke and men's 200 backstroke respectively, and Australian world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will be the man to beat in the men's 200 breaststroke.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Men's 100m butterfly

Women's 200m backstroke

Men's 50m freestyle

Women's 50m butterfly

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

Women's 800m freestyle

Evening session – semi-finals and finals