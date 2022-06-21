FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day four - Swimming featuring Caeleb Dressel and Katinka Hosszu & artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 are underway! Tuesday (21 June) marks the fourth day of swimming finals, with another five finals this evening.

There's also the women's team technical final in artistic swimming this afternoon.

There's also the women's team technical final in artistic swimming this afternoon.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Please refresh to see latest updates.

11.22 am - "Right now Caeleb Dressel is like the Ferrari because he's the fastest!"

It is not often that swimmers are compared to Formula 1 racing cars, but USA men's swim coach Anthony Nesty thinks there is a direct correlation.

"Cars are so sensitive, and so are our athletes... they don't use normal fuel," he tells Olympics.com

The Seoul 1988 Olympic gold medallist also revealed what it's like to work with athletic 'freak' Caeleb Dressel, and what it is that separates the seven-time Olympic champion from his rivals. Check out that interview below.

10:40 am - Mixed medley heavyweights flex

The 4x100 mixed medley relay made its thrilling World Champs debut in 2019 and didn't disappoint again.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy took the USA into an early lead in their heat before handing over to another Rio champion Lilly King on the breaststroke leg.

But she was overtaken by Australia's Matthew Wilson, with Joao Gomes Junior taking Brazil into second.

The butterfly leg saw Michael Andrew of USA and James Wilby of Great Britain surge past Brianna Throssel of Australia into first and second respectively.

With all teams in the heat finishing with female freestylers, Erika Brown was just able to hold off advancing Anna Hopkin of GB to take the win in 3.43.16, with Australia's Meg Harris in third.

In the other heat, the Netherlands took won with the second-best time overall of 3.43.48.

Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje and Marrit Steenbergen will be a difficult unit to beat in the final.

Here are this evening's finalists: USA, Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia, China, Japan, Italy, Germany.

10:20 am - McIntosh takes top spot in women's 200 butterfly heats

Canada's wunderkind Summer McIntosh out-touched USA's Hali Flickinger to take a thrilling first heat of the women's 200 butterfly.

The 15-year-old goes into this evening's semis as the No. 1 seed in a time of 2.07.26. Flickinger finished second overall.

Showing no signs of fatigue from last night's 100 backstroke win, Regan Smith finished second in the next heat to qualify just behind Australian World Championships rookie Elizabeth Dekkers (2.08.98).

Japan's Hayashi Kina came from behind to take the penultimate heat in a time of 2.08.63, and third place overall.

Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei blasted out of the blocks to build big lead in that heat, but fatigued and faded to finish in second, with the sixth fastest finish overall. Both progress.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu, roared on by the home crowd did just enough to qualify as the 14th-fastest finisher.

9:55 am - USA medley duo Foster and Kalisz progress as 1 & 2

USA's Carson Foster underlined his growing reputation by taking a huge halfway lead in his men's 200 medley heat, before easing up to finish first overall in 1.57.94. The 20-year-old will go faster than that in this evening's semi-finals.

Reigning 400 medley Olympic champion Chase Kalisz finished second to his compatriot by +0.31 to take second overall, and a place in the next round.

The penultimate heat saw Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches take the win in 1.58.29 for third place overall.

Reigning 200 IM world champ Seto Daiya won the final heat in a time of 1.58.29, but the most impressive performance in that race was from new 400 IM world champ Leon Marchand.

The Frenchman stormed into an early lead, before taking his foot off the gas in order to conserve energy and qualifying as the eighth-fastest finisher.

Also keep an eye out for South African 18-year-old Matthew Sates, who put in an impressive performance to qualify in seventh.

9:35 am - Dressel and Popovici deliver in men's 100 free heats

A very casual effort from USA's Caeleb Dressel saw him edge the final heat to qualify for this evening's semi-finals as the second-fastest finisher overall.

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist surfaced first, as ever, and then eased to a 47.95 finish.

David Popovici's star shines ever brighter at these World Championships. The affable Romanian - who landed the 200 free gold medal last night with a junior world record - qualifies for the 100 semis in first place with a time of 47.60. This 17-year-old is ear-to-ear smiles in the pool after - what a fantastic character he is.

Serbia's Andrej Barna is third overall, and Canada's star-in-the-making Josh Liendo is fourth.

Brooks Curry, a member of the victorious USA 4x100 freestyle relay team at Tokyo 2020, won his heat in 43.38 to progress, alongside Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter.

Australia's Zac Incerti and Korea's Hwang Sunwoo both fail to qualify by a whisker.

A special shout out to IOC Refugee Olympic Team member Alaa Maso, who finished sixth in Heat 5. He fled Syria seven years ago and hasn't seen his parents since then. He revealed to Olympics.com below how a change in mindset helped him triumph against significant adversity.

9:15 am - Masse, McKeown, Smith safely through

Showing no signs of fatigue after winning silver in the women's 100 backstroke last night, Kylie Masse blasted to top spot in the 50 back heats overall in 27.26.

The 50 sprints are all about the quality of the start, and beating the Canadian - who lead the first half of that race by half a body length - will take some doing.

Second place went to USA's Katharine Berkoff, who won Heat 3 in 27.49, while Masse's teammate Ingrid Wilm was third.

Joining them in this evening's semi-finals will be Heat 2 winner from France Analia Pigree, Australia's triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown, and newly-crowned 100 backstroke world champion Regan Smith.

8:42 am - In case you missed it...

Hungary LOVES water polo and last night's opening round of women's group matches at the stunning Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex didn't disappoint. Here's the round-up of scores:

Group A

Canada 7 - 7 Italy

Hungary 35 - 4 Colombia

Group B

USA 24 - 2 South Africa

Netherland 29 - 6 Argentina

Group C

New Zealand 12 - 8 Brazil

Australia 19 - 6 Kazakhstan

Group D

Greece 28 - 1 Thailand

Spain 18 - 8 France

Hungary fans watch their women's water polo team in action at the 2022 FINA World Championships

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome to Day 4 of the FINA World Championships 2022 live blog!

While the sun is still out, there are strong winds flowing through Budapest today which will make the first day of men's water polo action this evening interesting.

It's a big one for local fans with 'Iron Lady' Katinka Hosszu competing in the women's 200m butterfly, Olympic champion Kristof Milak hoping to seal gold in the men's 200m butterfly, and the nation's men's water polo team in action this evening against Montenegro in what will be a fierce eastern European clash.

Today also sees man-fish Caeleb Dressel back in the water for the men's 100m freestyle heats, while men's 400m medley world champion Leon Marchand will try to make it a double in the 200.

This evening there will be five medal events including the mixed 4x100m medley relay final - a thrilling event where team strategy is just as important as speed in the water.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Women's 50m backstroke

Men's 100m freestyle

Men's 200m individual medley

Women's 200m butterfly

Mixed 4x100m medley relay

Evening session – semi-finals and finals