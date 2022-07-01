FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Day 14 - Diving with Melissa Wu and Qian Ren

Olympic gold medallist Qian Ren and Duan Yu will hope to keep China's perfect diving record at the 2022 FINA World Championships in tact in the mixed 10 synchronised final on 30 June.

Also in that final will be the star of new Olympic Channel series "Splash In", Melissa Wu, alongside her Australian teammate Domonic Beddgood.

The first men's water polo semi-final will see Italy and Greece lock horns, before Spain take on Croatia for a place in the gold-medal match.

Olympics.com is carrying live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

2:15 pm - China dominates 3m springboard prelims

China's quest for a clean sweep of diving medals of the 2022 FINA World Championships is very much on course, following Chen Yiwen's spectacular performance in the women's 3m springboard prelims.

The 1m springboard reigning world champion was awarded 357.95 across her five spectacular dives, four of which scored in the 70s.

Her compatriot Chang Yani, world champion from 2017, sealed second with 341.25.

USA's Sarah Bacon continued her excellent form in Budapest, taking third overall with 324.6.

Those three progress to this evening's semi-finals alongside the likes of Canada's Mia Vallee, Kristan Hayden of USA, Japan's Mikami Sayaka, and Team GB's Grace Reid.

The final takes place tomorrow (2 July).

2:05 pm - In case you missed it...

A round-up of last yesterday's women's water polo semi-finals, where hosts Hungary confirmed their place in the gold medal match:

Italy 6 -14 USA

Hungary 13 - 12 Netherlands

The final will take place on 2 July.

2:00 pm - Today's programme

Good afternoon welcome back to Budapest for FINA World Championships 2022 live blog.

It may be the third last day of the competition, but there are still plenty of medals to be won.

Today we are covering the women's 3m springboard semi-finals, followed by the mixed 10m synchronised final.

Meanwhile, it's the business end of water polo too with the women's semi-finals and other classification matches.

Here's today's diving schedule:

4:00 pm - Women's 3m springboard semi finals

7:00 pm - Mixed 10m synchronised final