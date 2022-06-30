FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Day 13 - Diving featuring Pandelela Pamg & Jack Laugher, with Ana Marcela Cunha in open water swimming

Pandelela Pamg will be looking to win her third diving medal FINA World Championships 2022 alongside Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women's 10m synchronised.

But today, 30 June, is likely to be about China again over in Budapest's Duna Arena.

Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo 2020 Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi are the strong favourites for the women's 10m synchro, while Wang Zongyuan will be looking to win his third title of the event in the men's 1m springboard.

In open water swimming we have the gruelling 25km finals featuring Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha, while there will be semi-final action in the women's water polo.

Olympics.com carries live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

10:35 am - Chen and Yuxi dominate prelims

Chinese pair Chen and Yuxi underlined their gold medal-favourite status with a comfortable top spot in the women's 10m synchronised prelims.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists, aged 15 and 16 respectively, received a mammoth 352.8 for their five dives.

Their final two jumps were truly a thing of beauty to witness. With first place all but sewn up already, they executed an inward 3.5 somersault tuck in perfect synchronisation for a mammoth score of 83.52.

Competing with only themselves in the final round, they found a way to win again. Their back 2.5 somersault 1.5 twists received 87.36, and an almighty roar from the early morning crowd.

The Chinese duo will be joined in this evening's final by second-placed Delaney Schnell and Katrina Young of the USA who scored three dives in the 60s for 296.28.

Third in the prelims went to Germany's Wassen sisters, Elena and Christina, who were awarded 281.88.

9:42 am - Today at the water polo...

Can anybody stop women's water polo Olympic and world champions the USA?

We have two cracking semi-finals today, and the winners will meet for the gold-medal match on 2 July.

9:00 am - Matty Lee: How I have rediscovered my mojo

British diver Matty Lee was on top of the world after winning Olympic gold alongside Tom Daley at Tokyo 2020.

But the excitement and euphoria eventually wore off, and he started to struggle mentally. Lee reached out to as many athletes as he could to put things into perspective.

Find out in our exclusive chat with him below how he picked himself up and eventually evolve as an athlete.

8:50 am - In case you missed it...

A round-up of last night's men's water polo quarter-finals:

Greece 16 - 11 USA

Serbia 12 - 14 Croatia

Spain 7 - 6 Montenegro

Hungary 10 - 11 Italy

Th semi-finals will take place on 1 July.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to Budapest for FINA World Championships 2022 live blog.

The dust has settled on an epic finish in the diving yesterday, and there are two more medal events at the Duna Arena today.

First up is the women's 10m synchronised, where Malaysia's Pandelela Pamg will be looking to win her third medal in Budapest, alongside Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

They will have to be at their best to challenge China's Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo 2020 Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi.

In the men's 1m springboard, Wang Zongyuan will be looking to land his third title of these world championships, following victories in the 3m synchro and springboard.

Also keep an eye on Rio 2016 Olympic champion Jack Laugher, who has had a rollercoaster of an event so far and battling back to win bronze in the 3m springboard and landing a superb silver in the 3m synchro.

Open water swimming queen Ana Marcela Cunha is back in action in the gruelling 25km event, while there is also women's water polo semi-finals action.

Here's today's diving schedule:

9:00 am - Women's 10m synchronised heats

12:00 pm - Men's 1m springboard heats

5:00 pm - Women's 10m synchronised final

7:00 pm - Men's 1m springboard final