Open water swimming returns at the 2022 FINA World Championships on 29 June, with Olympic champion Ana Marcela Cunha the favourite to land gold in the women's 10km.

In the men's 10km race, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Florian Wellbrock - both of whom have won titles in these championships in Budapest - are set to renew their epic distance swimming rivalry.

There will be three diving medals won today in the mixed 3m & 10m team, the women's 1m springboard, and the mixed 3m synchronised.

Olympics.com is carrying live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

9:20 am - What diving means to Melissa Wu

At the age of 10 the Australian knew that diving was the sport for her. Throughout her 16 years career, diving helped her overcome depression, anxiety, and lack of self-belief, until she won bronze in Tokyo 2020.

She starred in new Olympic Channel series "Splash In", and you can watch her episode below now.

8:50 am - In case you missed it...

A round-up of last night's women's water polo quarter-finals:

Italy 17 - 7 France

USA 13 - 8 Spain

Greece 7 - 12 Netherlands

Australia 6 - 7 Hungary

Th semi-finals will take place on 30 June.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to Budapest for FINA World Championships 2022 live blog.

The sun is shining again and that's great news for open water swimming, which returns to the programme today.

Newly-crowned 5km world champion Ana Marcela Cunha is the one to watch in the women's 10km event. The Brazilian won Olympic gold over that distance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, and is looking to extend her legacy.

There will be some very familiar faces in the men's 10km event, with Olympic gold medallists Gregorio Paltrinieri and Florian Wellbrock looking to win their second world titles here in Budapest.

In diving, we have three finals today, starting with the exciting mixed 3m and 10m, where Pandelela Pamg will be hoping to build upon her bronze medal from earlier in the week.

China's Lin Shan is the early favourite in the women's 1m springboard, and in the in the mixed 3m synchro final where she teams up with Zhu Zifeng

Here's today's diving schedule:

10:00 am - Women's 1m springboard heats

2:30 pm - Mixed 3m & 10m final

5:00 pm - Women's 1m springboard final

7:00 pm - Mixed 3m synchronised final