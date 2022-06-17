FINA World Championships 2022: Watch Olympian Sajan Prakash and Indian aquatics squad in live action 

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash will headline the Indian team at the FINA World Championships 2022, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 18 to July 3.

Also known as the World Aquatics Championships, the FINA World Championships have been a biennial one since 2001 but COVID-19 has thrown the calendar off schedule. The Budapest meet will be the first of the four consecutive editions of the FINA World Championships which will be held from 2022 to 2025 – unprecedented in the history of the competition which began in 1973.

The Budapest event will be the 19th edition of the FINA World Championships. The last edition in 2019 was held in South Korea.

A total of 74 medal events across five sports - swimming, diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming and water polo – will be held at the FINA World Championships 2022. Indian athletes have never won a medal at the world championships.

India will have a nine-member squad trying to break the medal drought at Budapest this year. Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics directly, is the most notable name on the list.

The national swimming record holder will compete in the men’s 100m and 200m butterfly events in Budapest. Sajan Prakash has been in good form this season and won the gold medal in 200m butterfly during his last international outing at the Danish National Championships in Copenhagen in April.

Kenisha Gupta, Ashmita Chandra and Kushagra Rawat are the other notable Indians in fray. Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi is the only Indian diver.

The FINA World Championships 2022 will see some of the top aquatic athletes from around the world, including Olympic champions like Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, compete.

FINA World Championships 2022: India squad

Swimming: Sajan Prakash (men’s 100m butterfly, men’s 200m butterfly), Kenisha Gupta (women’s 50m freestyle, women’s 100m freestyle), Kushagra Rawat (men’s 400 freestyle, men’s 800m freestyle), Ridhima Veerendrakumar (women’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m backstroke)

Open water swimming: Ashmitha Chandra (women’s 10km), Sindhu Moro (women’s 5km), Army Pal (men’s 5km), Aunrag Singh (men’s 10km)

Diving: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi (men’s 10m platform)

Where to watch the FINA World Championships 2022 on live streaming in India

Select FINA World Championships 2022 events will be available for live streaming on the Official FINA Facebook page on a pay-per-view basis. The FINA World Championships will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

You can check live updates and results of the FINA World Championships 2022 on Olympics.com.