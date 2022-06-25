FINA World Championships: Indian swimmers, including Olympian Sajan Prakash, fail to progress

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash could not make the finals of the 100m and 200m butterfly events at the FINA World Championships 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sajan Prakash, a two-time Olympian, clocked 54.39s in the 100m butterfly to finish 42nd in the 65-man field on Thursday. Earlier, Sajan Prakash had timed 1:58.67 in the 200m butterfly to come 25th among 41 swimmers. Sajan Prakash holds the national swimming record of 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly event which he achieved last year.

Apart from Sajan Prakash, swimmers Kenisha Gupta, Kushagra Rawat and Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, also failed to swim past the heats stages.

Kenisha Gupta finished 40th among 82 swimmers in the 50m freestyle with a timing of 26.72s. She narrowly missed out on beating the 14-year-old national record of 26.37s set by Shikha Tandon in 2008.

In the 100m freestyle event, Kenisha Gupta was 32nd in the 63-woman field with a timing of 57.99s.

Kushagra Rawat, competing in the men’s 400m freestyle, came 33rd among 42 swimmers in heats with a timing of 3:59.69. Kushagra Rawat stopped the clock at 8:15.96 in the 800m freestyle and came 23rd among 30 swimmers in the 800m freestyle.

Ridhima Veerendra Kumar finished second last among 23 swimmers in the 200m backstroke field in 2:35.78. In the 100m backstroke heats, she came 35th among 43 swimmers with a timing of 1:05.41.

Apart from pool swimming events, Indians will also compete in the open water and diving events.

Ashmitha Chandra (women’s 10km), Sindhu Moro (women’s 5km), Army Pal (men’s 5km) and Anurag Singh (men’s 10km) will be seen in action in open water competitions.

Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, meanwhile, is the only Indian lined up in the diving competitions at the FINA World Championships. He will compete in the men’s 10m platform diving event.

A total of 74 medal events across five sports - swimming, diving, open water swimming, artistic swimming and water polo – will be held at the FINA World Championships 2022. The championships will conclude on July 3.

No Indian swimmers have won a medal in the history of the world aquatic championships.