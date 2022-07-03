FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India hold England to a draw in Pool B opener

The Indian women’s hockey team held England to a 1-1 draw in its FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Pool B opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

Isabelle Petter (8’) gave England the early lead while Vandana Katariya (27’) brought India back level in the second quarter.

India, eighth in the world hockey rankings, did well to keep pace with world No. 4 England in the early phases and even edged the possession stats against the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists.

However, it was England, who had beaten India 4-3 in the Tokyo 2020 third place playoff in the two team’s last meeting, struck first.

A swift counterattack down the right ended with a deft Isabelle Petter flick past India captain Savita Punia. Credits must go to Lily Owsley for finding her teammate with a wonderful cross.

India reacted well to falling behind and came close to equalising twice. Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick from a penalty corner rattled the crossbar while her second attempt from a follow up set piece was scrambled away by England captain and goalkeeper Maddie Hinch.

Hinch again thwarted Gurjit from a penalty corner late in the second quarter but couldn’t protect her team’s lead. Her parry from the Indian drag-flick specialist’s low drive fell straight to Vandana Katariya, who calmly lifted the ball over the floored English goalkeeper.

The two teams went into the half-time break level at 1-1.

The third quarter was a cagey affair and the only big chance of the period fell to India. Maddie Hinch, however, delivered yet again to keep the scoreline unchanged.

It was England who took the offensive initiative in the final quarter while India seemed content to sit back and wait for counter-attacking opportunities.

The pace of the match, though, quickened in the final five minutes. With around two minutes left on the clock, Gurjit was once again denied by Hinch. The match eventually came to a close with both teams sharing the spoils.

"We had our chances to win the match but failed to convert them. The defence did well today to deny England a single penalty corner throughout the tie," India captain Savita Punia said after the match.

India will next play world No 13 China on Tuesday before going up against world No. 9 New Zealand on July 7. All of India’s group matches will be played in Amstelveen. All four teams in Pool B have a point each after their opening games and a win in the next contest will be pivotal for all teams.

India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup came at the inaugural edition in 1974 when they finished fourth. In the previous edition, India could not go past the quarter-finals after losing to eventual finalists Ireland in a shootout.