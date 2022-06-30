Live streaming of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Savita Punia-led Indian team looks to create history

An experienced and in-form Indian women’s hockey team will look for its first global title at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, which starts in Spain and the Netherlands on Friday.

Except for former captain Rani Rampal, who guided India to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the 20-member Indian squad features all players who were part of the Olympics campaign.

Rani Rampal has been struggling with injuries despite undergoing a long rehabilitation this year. In her absence, goalkeeper Savita Punia will captain the squad and defender Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

Savita Punia had led the Indian women’s team to an impressive third-place finish at the recently-concluded FIH Hockey Pro League.

Overall, 16 teams have been divided equally into four groups (A-D) at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.

The top teams from each group will directly qualify for the quarter-finals while second and third-placed teams will play cross-over matches with teams from other groups for the remaining spots in the quarters.

Savita Punia and Co. have been drawn in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.

India, eighth in the world hockey rankings, will play world No. 4 England in their opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Sunday.

India will then play 13th-ranked China on Tuesday followed by a match against world No. 9 New Zealand on July 7. All of India’s group matches will be played in Amstelveen.

Defending champions Netherlands, with eight titles from 14 editions, are the most successful team at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. Argentina, Australia and Germany have won two titles each.

India’s best finish at the World Cup came at the inaugural edition in 1974 when they finished fourth. In the previous edition, India could not go past the quarter-finals after losing to eventual finalists Ireland in a shootout.

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 final will be played on July 18 at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa stadium in Spain.

Where to watch FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 live in India?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. Live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: Schedule for India

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

July 3, Sunday: India vs England - 8:00 PM IST

July 5, Tuesday: India vs China - 8:00 PM IST

July 7, Thursday: India vs New Zealand - 11:00 PM IST

July 9-12: Crossover and position matches

July 12-14: Quarter-finals and position matches

July 16-17: Semi-finals and position matches

July 18, Monday: Final - 1:00 AM IST

Indian team for FIH Women's World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari