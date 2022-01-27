FIH Pro League hockey: PR Sreejesh back in Indian squad for matches vs France, South Africa

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will return to the Indian men’s hockey team for the four FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches in Potchefstroom, South Africa in February. The 33-year-old veteran was rested for last month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh will lead the 20-member Indian team in South Africa, Hockey India (HI) announced on Thursday. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain.

As many as 14 players from India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medal-winning squad have been selected for the matches in South Africa. Dragflicker Jugraj Singh and forward Abhishek are the two newcomers.

India chief coach Graham Reid said the team was shortlisted based on the assessment made during the three-week national camp in Bengaluru.

“We have tried to choose an experienced group that will not only give us a great opportunity to start this season of the FIH Hockey Pro League in a positive manner, it reflects the high quality of opposition we will encounter in the opening games,” Graham Reid said.

India will travel with four additional players besides keeping five stand-bys ready due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Indian team will leave for South Africa from Bengaluru on February 4. India will play the opener against France on February 8, before facing hosts South Africa on February 9.

The team will once again play France on February 12 and will conclude the tour with the second leg match against South Africa on February 13. The FIH Pro League matches will be the Indian men’s team’s first outing in 2022.

Indian men’s hockey team for the FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches in South Africa

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek

Stand-bys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Gursahibjit Singh