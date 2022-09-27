FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: India to start vs Spain - full schedule

The Indian hockey team will start its FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Currently fifth in the hockey rankings, Graham Reid-coached India are the top-ranked side among the four teams in Pool D. Spain are ranked eighth in the world and have impressed of late under former Netherlands coach Max Caldas.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist India will be up against world No. 6 England on January 15 at the same venue. The hockey teams of India and England met during the Commonwealth Games 2022 group stages in Birmingham and played out a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The Indian men’s hockey team will play its last Pool D match against world No. 16 Wales on January 19 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which is the second venue for the upcoming men's Hockey World Cup.

The FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, in its 15th edition, will see 16 countries, divided into four groups, competing for the title. Overall 44 matches will be played with the final slotted on January 29 at the Kalinga Stadium, which also hosted the 2018 World Cup final.

The four pool winners (A-D) will advance to the quarter-finals while the teams finishing second and third in their pools will have to play crossover matches for the remaining four quarter-final spots in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Defending champions Belgium are clubbed with two-time champions Germany in Pool B. The two sides will meet on January 17.

World No. 1 Australia, in Pool A, will face Rio 2016 champions Argentina on January 16.

At the last edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in 2018, the Manpreet Singh-led India topped the group stage with two wins and a 2-2 draw against eventual champions Belgium. However, India suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals after leading 1-0 at one stage.

India’s best result in the World Cup came in 1975 when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur for their only title to date. Pakistan, the most successful team at the Men’s FIH World Cup with four titles, failed to qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

The 2023 edition will see India hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup for the fourth time.

FIH World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

FIH World Cup 2023: Full schedule for Indian hockey team, fixtures and start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

January 13, Friday: India vs Spain - 7:00 PM IST

January 15, Sunday: India vs England – 7:00 PM IST

January 19, Thursday: India vs Wales – 7:00 PM IST