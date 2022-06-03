FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022: Indian men’s and women’s teams in action – watch live streaming

Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be competing at the inaugural FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 tournament, which will be held on June 4 and 5 in Vaud, Switzerland.

Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 is the first official senior World Hockey5s competition to be organised by the international hockey federation (FIH), to promote Hockey5s, a shorter and simplified variant of the traditional field hockey.

Hockey 5s featured at the Nanjing 2014 and Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, but the Lausanne event will be the first big-ticket senior event for the sport. Both Indian men and women won silver medals in the Hockey5s event at the Buenos Aires Youth Games.

FIH Hockey5s World Cups for both men and women are scheduled to start in 2024.

In the men’s section of the Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, five teams, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and Switzerland, will first compete in a round-robin league. The top two teams will meet in the final.

Indian men start their campaign against hosts Switzerland and will play arch-rivals Pakistan in their second outing. Each team will play multiple matches on a single day.

The women’s competition also follows the same format with hosts Switzerland, India, Poland, South Africa and Uruguay competing. India’s first match is against Uruguay.

India have named strong contingents for both the men’s and women’s competition.

The nine-member men’s team features Pawan, Sanjay and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, who were part of the silver medal-winning squad for the 2018 Youth Olympics. Dilpreet Singh and Sumit, who were in the Indian hockey team which won bronze at Tokyo 2020, are also in the team captained by Gurinder Singh.

The women’s team, led by Rajani Etimarpu, features known names like Preeti and Mahima Choudhary, who will be the vice-captain. Promising young attacker Mumtaz Khan, who helped India reach the semi-finals of the junior women’s hockey World Cup earlier this year, is also in the squad.

Graham Reid and Janneke Schopman, the respective chief coaches of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, will manage the teams in Lausanne.

Where to watch FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 in India?

India’s matches in the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 India schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Men

June 4, Saturday

India vs Switzerland – 6:30 PM

India vs Pakistan – 8:30 PM

June 5, Sunday

India vs Malaysia – 4:30 PM

India vs Poland – 6:30 PM

Final (if India qualify) – 10:00 PM

Women

June 4, Saturday

India vs Uruguay – 6:00 PM

India vs Poland – 8:00 PM

June 5, Sunday

India vs Switzerland – 6:00 PM

India vs South Africa – 8:00 PM

Final (if India qualify) – 9:30 PM

FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022: Indian teams

Men

Squad: Pawan, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh (captain), Sumit (vice-captain), Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Gursahibjit Singh

Standbys: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako

Coach: Graham Reid

Women

Squad: Rajani Etimarpu (captain), Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (vice-captain), Preeti, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur

Coach: Janneke Schopman