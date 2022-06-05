FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022: Indian men beat Poland to lift inaugural trophy

The Indian men’s hockey team scripted a terrific comeback to win the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne tournament in Switzerland on Sunday.

After being 3-0 down inside the first five minutes against Poland in the final, India, led by Raheel Mohammed (12', 16’) and Dhami Boby Singh (10', 18'), stormed back into the contest.

Sanjay (7') and Singh Gurinder (8') also netted for India after Nowakowski Mateusz (0') Pawlak Robert (4'), Rutkowski Wojciech (4') gave Poland a sizable early lead. Kurowski Jacek (17') scored Poland’s fourth goal.

India’s Raheel Mohammed, who scored 10 goals, was the tournament’s top goal scorer and was awarded the best player award at the Hockey5s Lausanne 2022.

Earlier, India had topped the five-team round-robin league with three wins and one draw. The team had beaten Switzerland 4-3 and drew 2-2 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

On Sunday, The Graham Reid-coached side first outplayed Malaysia 7-3 with four goals in the second half and beat Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day. Raheel Mohammed pumped in three goals against Malaysia and scored twice against Poland to help India reach the final.

The Indian women’s team, meanwhile, could not make the final.

Having lost to Uruguay and Poland on the opening day, the Indian women came from behind to beat hosts Switzerland 4-3 in Sunday’s first match but missed the cut after being held by South Africa 4-4 in the last match of the league stage.

At Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, both the men’s and women’s sections had five teams each. Each team competed in a round-robin league with the top two teams after the group phase meeting in the final.

The two-day tournament was the first official senior Hockey5s competition organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).