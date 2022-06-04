FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022: Indian men undefeated after opening day

It was a contrasting opening day for the Indian men’s and women’s teams at the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 in Switzerland on Saturday.

While the men’s team beat Switzerland and drew against arch-rivals Pakistan to stay undefeated on Day 1, the women’s team suffered two shock defeats against Uruguay and Poland, respectively.

In their first match of the competition, the Indian men’s team saw off a spirited challenge from hosts Switzerland to pick up a 4-3 win.

Raheel Mohammed scored a brace while Rabichandra Moirangthem and captain Gurinder Singh netted the other two goals for the Men in Blue.

India were the dominant side throughout the match but the hosts kept finding the goals to stay in the game until India found a late winner.

In their second match of the day against arch-rivals Pakistan, Gurinder Singh and Co. could only manage a 1-1 draw.

India dealt the opening blow with Raheel Mohammed netting his third goal of the competition seconds into the pulsating contest.

Arshad Liaqat brought Pakistan level in the sixth minute to set up a thrilling second half.

With both teams going for the win, India’s Gursahibjit Singh finally broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, but Pakistan managed to steal a draw right at the final seconds with Abdul Rehman scoring a late equaliser.

The Indian men will play Malaysia and Poland on Sunday in the group phase.

At Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, both the men’s and women’s sections have five teams each. Each team will first compete in a round-robin league, playing the other four teams once. The top two teams after the group phase will meet in the final.

Indian women suffer back-to-back losses

The Indian women’s team began the day with a shock 4-3 defeat to Uruguay in their opening match.

India started well in their first match of the day, taking the lead within the first 30 seconds. However, Uruguay fought back to seal an exciting win over their much-fancied opponents.

Uruguay captain Viana Teresa was the star of the show with a hat-trick while Vilar Manuela scored the other goal. Ajmina Kujur (2) and Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke scored the goals for India.

The second match against Poland saw India squander an early lead yet again as they, yet again, ended on the wrong side of a disappointing 3-1 result.

Rashmita Minz’s 5th minute strike gave India an early lead but Suszynska Natasza (15’, 18’) and Katerla Amelia (17’) scored three late goals to ensure the Indian women remained pointless from their two matches on Day 1 of the competition.

India had a lot of scoring opportunities after taking the early lead but some sloppy finishing and a few great saves by the Polish goalkeeper kept them from extending their lead. The missed chances ended up costing India at the end.

The Indian women’s team will go up against South Africa and Switzerland in their two matches on Sunday.

The two-day tournament is the first official senior Hockey5s competition organised by the FIH.